The he-said, he-said between Todd Frazier and Washington’s Adam Eaton ratcheted up Tuesday over what the Mets’ third baseman says was a personal beef that started from when they were teammates with the White Sox in 2016 and escalated during an on-field shouting match on Monday night.

Frazier initially didn’t comment on the spat after the Mets’ 5-3 win Monday, but he was far more expansive — and even offered some free financial advice — after learning that Eaton had called him “very childish” and essentially questioned his manhood in a postgame interview.

“That’s Adam. That’s him,” Frazier said before Tuesday’s game. “At the end of the day, you think about what a man really is and you settle stuff out on the field. You don’t really talk about it. That’s basically what I do. Back in the day, that’s how you usually settled it.

“I didn’t really want to talk about it, but I heard what he said… He started it, coming at me with that ‘I’m a man, I’ve got a mortgage to pay and two kids.’ Pay off your mortgage, I don’t know what to tell you.”

The two players had to be separated as they crossed paths after the Nationals outfielder grounded into a double play to end Monday’s third inning. While Frazier said of the incident afterward, “it was nothing,” Eaton didn’t hold back.

“I’m a 30-year-old man with two kids, got a mortgage and everything. He wants to loud talk as he’s running off the field. At the end of the day, I got to be a man about it. I tried to stay patient with the childishness, but it is what it is. I got to stand up eventually,” Eaton said. “It’s funny he didn’t really want to walk towards me, but as soon as someone held him back, then he was all of a sudden he was really impatient, like trying to get towards me. Just being Todd Frazier. What’s new?”

Neither player would disclose the source of their feud from 2016, the season the White Sox were embroiled in controversy over the retirement of Adam LaRoche after his son was banned from the clubhouse. Frazier and Eaton initially had adjoining lockers in the Chicago clubhouse, but Eaton’s stall was moved to the opposite side of the room during that season and he was traded that winter.

“At the end of the day, you ask guys from when I played on the White Sox in 2016. Ask all 23 of those guys, they know what happened,” Frazier said. “He knows where I’m coming from, he knows the past history. He’s gonna have to take it, that’s it. I’ve said my piece and I’m done with it now, unless something stirs up.”

Frazier noted that Eaton’s hard slide that injured Mets second baseman Phillip Evans last August also “is part of it, but this has been a while going on.”

“Nothing against the Nationals at all, this is between me and him. I have the utmost respect for most of the guys over there and hopefully it passes. Maybe it won’t,” Frazier said.

When informed of Frazier’s retort, Eaton laughed incredulously and likened Frazier multiple times to “an old girlfriend” who won’t leave him alone.

“You remember high school, getting in some feuds, old girlfriends? You got some old girlfriends? I feel like that’s what we’re talking about right now. I think it’s kind of ridiculous,” Eaton said. “I’m over it. He can yell all he wants. I got kids at home and they don’t need me getting in an argument with another 30-something-year-old man.”

Eaton, who has earned $23 million (including this season’s $8.4 million salary) in his MLB career, also clarified for the record that he doesn’t actually hold a mortgage on his family’s home.

“I have more humility than he does. I don’t actually have a mortgage,” Eaton said. “We all make a lot of money, but I was trying to have humility. [Frazier] must not have much of that.”