Todd Frazier spent 11 long weeks in Port St. Lucie, amid the strip malls and the palm trees, waiting for his left oblique to heal. And with all due respect to Port St. Lucie, “that’s way too long,” he cracked Monday, fresh from his arrival to Citi Field, (finally) ready to be activated.

It was pretty clear, even then, that Frazier was impatient to get started. He was in Florida and then Syracuse, all the while watching 21 games of the season go by. Meanwhile, his position on the team seemed a little less secure, what with Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis proving themselves assets at third base. He took reps at shortstop, just in case, and Mickey Callaway fielded questions on whether third base was truly Frazier’s now that he’s come back.

So, consider Tuesday night’s fifth-inning grand slam during the Mets' 9-0 victory over the Phillies as a loud reminder that Frazier does not intend to be forgotten.

After McNeil was intentionally walked to load the bases, Frazier took three straight balls from reliever Drew Anderson, then a strike before launching a 95-mph, dead-red fastball to the stands in left to put the Mets up 8-0, officially ushering in the rout. Frazier also singled in his first at-bat Monday.

“The last five or six games, I felt great,” Frazier said Monday, referring to his rehab stint. “I’m where I want to be.”

And as far as Callaway is concerned, third base still belongs to Frazier, despite a strong start from Davis. McNeil, who also plays third, is proving to be a capable outfielder – gunning down Maikel Franco on a laser in the fourth inning. Franco, who had doubled, tried to score on a single when McNeil nailed him on a one-hopper to Wilson Ramos.

“I envision [Frazier] playing third, playing it quite a bit and kind of going from there,” Callaway said Monday. “Fraz is back. We’re glad he’s back. He feels great. He’s had some good performances the last few days and he’s ready to go. We’re excited that he’s going to be out there at third base.”

Callaway did say that he would find time for his other players, including Davis who, like Frazier, is a righthanded hitter. In 19 games this year, Davis – who’s been known to mash lefty pitchers – has hit .268 with three home runs and seven RBIs. McNeil, meanwhile, simply can’t be left out of the lineup if the Mets can help it. He was hitting a team-high .384 going into Tuesday night’s game, and Callaway Monday said McNeil had earned himself every day playing time, regardless of who was healthy. McNeil has played 14 games at his third and started six, and depending on the severity of Brandon Nimmo's injury - he "twinged" his oblique Tuesday, the Mets said - the outfield, too, takes some personnel wrangling. Whatever - McNeil is getting in.

“He’s just a really, really good hitter,” Callaway said Tuesday of McNeil. “I’m sure a lot of the pitches that he hits for base hits, pitchers go back and go, what else can I do? I threw it three inches off the plate, sinking away and he slaps it into left. Those kinds of hitters are not fun to face for anybody because you’re not quite sure how to get them out.”