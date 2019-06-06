At the end of a game pockmarked with bunts — bunts for hits, bunts sent foul, bunts popped up — it was a good old-fashioned long ball that won the game for the Mets.

Todd Frazier’s go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth lifted the Mets to a 7-3 win against the Giants on Thursday. With one out and a runner on second, Frazier reached for Mark Melancon’s curveball down and on the outer half of the plate, but hit it hard enough for it to carry over the wall in leftfield.

Juan Lagares (2-for-3) and Jeff McNeil (2-for-2) added RBI knocks for insurance runs. On the former, Adeiny Hechavarria blew through third-base coach Gary DiSarcina’s stop sign to score easily on Lagares’ double into the leftfield corner.

The Mets tied the game in the seventh with a series of improbable events. Lagares (career walk rate under 5 percent) drew a walk. Tomas Nido twice failed to get a sacrifice bunt down, sending them foul, but ended up with a single on a slow roller to shortstop. Pinch-hitter Carlos Gomez did manage to sacrifice bunt, but popped it up and initially didn’t run to first, ruining his chance of reaching base. Pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil did what Jeff McNeil does, sending a two-strike soft bloop to left, just behind shortstop Brandon Crawford, for an RBI single.

J.D. Davis, pinch-hitting for Dominic Smith against lefthander Tony Watson, grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Zack Wheeler allowed three runs in seven innings, a good outing that was close to being great. He got burned in the fourth when Mike Yastrzemski singled to second base and Brandon Belt homered, and again in the seventh when Pablo Sandoval homered. Those were the only three hits Wheeler allowed. He struck out six and walked one.

Giants righthander Shaun Anderson allowed back-to-back homers to Amed Rosario and Smith in the first, but he settled in for a quality start: six innings, three runs. Of the Mets’ six hits against him, two were bunt singles by Smith and Lagares.