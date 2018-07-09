The Mets announced that third baseman Todd Frazier received a cortisone shot in his left side prior to the first game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Phillies at Citi Field, and was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

“It happened in his at-bats [Sunday], and it got progressively worse as the game went on,” manager Mickey Callaway said.

Ty Kelly was among the flurry of roster moves announced before the doubleheader, and Callaway said he’ll start one of the two games at third base on Monday. Jose Reyes will start the other.

Callaway said both Kelly and Reyes will be options at third base in Frazier’s absence. Wilmer Flores could also see time at third base, opening first base for Dominic Smith.

Frazier is hitting .217/.300/.385 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs this season. He also spent time on the disabled list in May with a strained left hamstring.