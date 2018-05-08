CINCINNATI — Todd Frazier’s left hamstring strain, which he has been managing for three weeks and Tuesday afternoon called “very playable,” landed him on the 10-day disabled list an hour before first pitch.

To assist in Frazier’s absence, the Mets are calling up infield prospect Luis Guillorme in advance of Wednesday’s series finale with the Reds, multiple sources said.

Manager Mickey Callaway first mentioned Frazier’s hamstring issue Tuesday afternoon, when he was out of the lineup. He said Frazier aggravated the injury while running in to field a ground ball Monday night.

“We gave him the day today and just trying to evaluate where he’s at,” Callaway said.

When the Mets hours later traded Matt Harvey to the Reds for catcher Devin Mesoraco, they needed a roster spot to activate Mesoraco immediately. Sidelining Frazier opened that spot.

Frazier has a .237/.357/.412 slash line for the season but a .197/.296/.344 line in the past three weeks. He showed no obvious signs of a leg issue, and it’s not clear if the downward trend in production was because of a physical ailment or a regression toward his personal averages after a hot start (or both).

Guillorme is known best for his defense but this year with Triple-A Las Vegas has batted .300 with a .394 on-base percentage and .433 slugging percentage in 28 games in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He has played mostly shortstop with some time at second but got reps at third during spring training.

The Mets will need to clear another roster spot to add Guillorme. With three catchers on the 25-man roster, subtracting one of them is the most likely option. Tomas Nido is the only one with minor-league options.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Extra bases

Jacob deGrom (hyperextended right elbow) threw a 43-pitch bullpen session without issue Tuesday and remains on track to start Sunday. He sat for several minutes about halfway through to simulate two innings. “Didn’t feel a thing,” Callaway said. “Everything went better than could be expected.” . . . Kevin Plawecki (fractured left hand) caught baseballs Tuesday for the first time since getting hurt nearly four weeks ago, a noteworthy step in his healing process . . . The Mets recalled righthander Corey Oswalt from Las Vegas, sending lefthander P.J. Conlon back down a day after his debut.