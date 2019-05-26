TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
SEARCH
73° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Todd 'Poosh 'Em Up' Frazier bunts it where they ain't

His slap through the hole at second scored the Mets' first run in their four-run fourth inning.

Todd Frazier slaps a bunt through the hole

Todd Frazier slaps a bunt through the hole at second base to score the Mets' first run in a four-run fourth during their 4-3 victory over the Tigers on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Citi Field.   Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
Print

It came relatively early in the game, and it didn’t tie the score, or put the Mets ahead, but manager Mickey Callaway thought Todd Frazier’s push bunt RBI in the fourth inning was perhaps the biggest play in the game.

“It was great, heads-up play by Fraze, and it probably ended up winning us the game,’’ Callaway said.

That got a smile out of Frazier.

“I think it sparked us, not to say it won the game,’’ Frazier said. “It kind of got the guys going a little bit.’’

The Mets were down 3-0 in the fourth and had runners on first and third with one out when Frazier came to the plate and the Detroit infield went into a shift against the righthanded hitter, putting three infielders on the left side of the infield. Frazier slid his hands up the barrel of the bat and pushed at the ball, driving it through the vacant right side and into rightfield. Dominic Smith scored from third to get the Mets on the board, Wilson Ramos went from first to third.

“I see the shift a lot and I’ve been working with [bench coach] Jim Riggleman a lot about it,’’ Frazier said. “He’s always talking about certain situations, to try that push bunt.’’

Frazier said he got the pitch he wanted, an outside fastball, and that made it easy. One out later, Adeiny Hechavarria hit a three-run homer to give the Mets the lead and the pitching made it stand up.

Peterson, Sewald clear waivers

The Mets announced after the game that pitchers Tim Peterson and Paul Sewald had both cleared waivers and were assigned to Triple-A Syracuse … Before the game, the team said OF Rajai Davis had been designated for assignment in order to open a spot on the roster for Michael Conforto, who was activated off the injured list and started in rightfield. Conforto went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch … Jennifer Murphy of Floral Park was the honorary bat girl for the game. Murphy, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 while she was pregnant, was supposed to have served as bat girl on Mother’s Day, but the game was postponed. Her daughter, Marlowe, was born in May 2018.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets owner Christopher Johnson attends the news conference Report: Jets ask to speak to Paton, Fitterer about GM job
It's high-five time in the Mets dugout after Hechavarria ready to help Mets 'in any way possible'
Mets manager Mickey Callaway, shown here during Sunday's Lennon: What a difference a week makes for Mets
The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate their win against the Defending champ Yale expects tough Virginia
Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins speaks LI's Charlie McAvoy ready for shot to lift Stanley Cup
Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler allowed three runs, Zack Wheeler's solid start helps Mets edge Tigers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search