It came relatively early in the game, and it didn’t tie the score, or put the Mets ahead, but manager Mickey Callaway thought Todd Frazier’s push bunt RBI in the fourth inning was perhaps the biggest play in the game.

“It was great, heads-up play by Fraze, and it probably ended up winning us the game,’’ Callaway said.

That got a smile out of Frazier.

“I think it sparked us, not to say it won the game,’’ Frazier said. “It kind of got the guys going a little bit.’’

The Mets were down 3-0 in the fourth and had runners on first and third with one out when Frazier came to the plate and the Detroit infield went into a shift against the righthanded hitter, putting three infielders on the left side of the infield. Frazier slid his hands up the barrel of the bat and pushed at the ball, driving it through the vacant right side and into rightfield. Dominic Smith scored from third to get the Mets on the board, Wilson Ramos went from first to third.

“I see the shift a lot and I’ve been working with [bench coach] Jim Riggleman a lot about it,’’ Frazier said. “He’s always talking about certain situations, to try that push bunt.’’

Frazier said he got the pitch he wanted, an outside fastball, and that made it easy. One out later, Adeiny Hechavarria hit a three-run homer to give the Mets the lead and the pitching made it stand up.

Peterson, Sewald clear waivers

The Mets announced after the game that pitchers Tim Peterson and Paul Sewald had both cleared waivers and were assigned to Triple-A Syracuse … Before the game, the team said OF Rajai Davis had been designated for assignment in order to open a spot on the roster for Michael Conforto, who was activated off the injured list and started in rightfield. Conforto went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch … Jennifer Murphy of Floral Park was the honorary bat girl for the game. Murphy, who had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 while she was pregnant, was supposed to have served as bat girl on Mother’s Day, but the game was postponed. Her daughter, Marlowe, was born in May 2018.