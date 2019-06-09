Todd Frazier’s most productive game in a weekslong series of them helped the Mets to a 6-1 win Sunday afternoon against the Rockies.

Frazier went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored as the Mets (32-33) nabbed a second series win in a row, but just their second series win this season against an above-.500 team.

In the first, Frazier launched a three-run homer to left. In the fifth, he added an RBI double on a flyball into the leftfield corner (and later scored on J.D. Davis’ first career triple).

The banner game continued Frazier’s recent hot hitting. He is batting .352 with four homers in his past 15 games, a drastic improvement over his standing a month ago, when he appeared to be at risk of losing most of his playing time with the then-imminent return of Jed Lowrie (who then suffered another injury, sparing Frazier’s status as the everyday third baseman).

Davis’ line drive — which turned into extra bases when centerfielder David Dahl dove for and missed it in left-center — ended Jeff Hoffman’s day. The Colorado righthander gave up six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Noah Syndergaard allowed one hit in seven shutout innings. He also walked two Rockies and struck out seven, pitching better than he has all season aside from his shutout May 2 against the Reds.