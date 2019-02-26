PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — All of a sudden, the Mets’ depth chart at third base doesn’t look so deep.

Todd Frazier suffered a strained left oblique, the team said Tuesday, and will go to New York to get a cortisone shot. They don’t know when he will be able to play again.

Last week, Jed Lowrie was diagnosed with a sprained left knee. The Mets also don’t know when he’ll be back, but he was not optimistic in recent days that he would be ready for the start of the regular season.

Todd Frazier said this strained left oblique is the first time he has experienced this sort of injury. pic.twitter.com/BKZ4V6Yrd8 — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) February 26, 2019

That means that about two weeks into a spring training the Mets began lauding their infield depth in particular, it’s anybody’s guess who the first-time third baseman is come Opening Day.

Among the candidates if Lowrie and Frazier are unavailable: J.D. Davis, Adeiny Hechavarria and Luis Guillorme. These injuries, if they last, also increase the chances first-base prospect Pete Alonso makes the team out of camp. Frazier was considered an option at first, but the likelihood of that decreased when Lowrie went down.

Frazier, who has not made his spring debut yet, felt his oblique tighten up Monday during live batting practice, the team said. He was sent for an MRI locally, revealing the strain.