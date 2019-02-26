TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Morning
SEARCH
29° Good Morning
SportsBaseballMets

Todd Frazier to head to New York for cortisone shot after suffering strained left oblique

The Mets don't know when their third baseman will be able to play again.

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier looks on during

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier looks on during a spring training game against the Braves at First Data Field on Saturday in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — All of a sudden, the Mets’ depth chart at third base doesn’t look so deep.

Todd Frazier suffered a strained left oblique, the team said Tuesday, and will go to New York to get a cortisone shot. They don’t know when he will be able to play again.

Last week, Jed Lowrie was diagnosed with a sprained left knee. The Mets also don’t know when he’ll be back, but he was not optimistic in recent days that he would be ready for the start of the regular season.

That means that about two weeks into a spring training the Mets began lauding their infield depth in particular, it’s anybody’s guess who the first-time third baseman is come Opening Day.

Among the candidates if Lowrie and Frazier are unavailable: J.D. Davis, Adeiny Hechavarria and Luis Guillorme. These injuries, if they last, also increase the chances first-base prospect Pete Alonso makes the team out of camp. Frazier was considered an option at first, but the likelihood of that decreased when Lowrie went down.

Frazier, who has not made his spring debut yet, felt his oblique tighten up Monday during live batting practice, the team said. He was sent for an MRI locally, revealing the strain.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees reliever Dellin Betances throws a bullpen session Betances remains mum on contract talks with Yankees
Russell drops 23 points, grabs 7 boards and Highlights: Nets 101, Spurs 85
Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks takes batting practice at Lennon: Shrewd Cashman smart to lock up Hicks
Mets pitcher Tim Peterson during a spring training Peterson hopes wild ride lands him spot in Mets' pen
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws during the first Syndergaard doesn't dial it back, hits 99 in spring debut
Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts Nets thrive from deep, run Spurs out of town