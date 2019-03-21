The Mets announced plans Thursday to change the street address of Citi Field in honor of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, according to vice president and chief revenue officer Lou DePaoli. The team still is working on a plan for a Seaver statue and hopes to unveil what the statue will look like in June, DePaoli said.

"We’re going to be doing a permanent address and street name change to honor Tom,’’ DePaoli said. “It will be a permanent change to our home address."

The current address of Citi Field is 123-01 Roosevelt Avenue. DePaoli would not disclose the new address and street name, hinting it could be announced in June during the celebration of the 1969 World Champion Mets. The Mets said the change requires approval from the New York City Mayor's Office, a city council member and the Queens borough president. A spokesman said all parties are in accord.

The 74-year-old Seaver recently was diagnosed with dementia, a disorder of the mental processes, and has retired from public life. He will be represented by family members for the reunion of the '69 team on June 28-30.

"We've been working on exploring a potential statue option for a couple of years in coordination with the [Seaver] family,’’ DePaoli said. “We won't be unveiling a statue this season. We will unveil the plans of what it will look like sometime on that [‘69] weekend."

DePaoli said Thursday at Citi Field that the street name change would be unveiled in a June 27 ceremony to help kick of the '69 Mets anniversary weekend.

“We're trying to build up some anticipation to this as we get closer to June,’’ DePaoli said. “We just want to tease it for now."

The Mets also will announce a promotional schedule of what DePaoli termed a "partnering with more relevant pop-culture brands. It pretty much started off with Marvel a couple years ago doing the Noah Syndergaard as 'Thor' bobblehead," he said. “We saw a massive interest in that. It brought a lot of new fans to the park because they follow Marvel movies or they love 'Thor.' It just opened up a new audience for us."

DePaoli was asked if the best promotion is still winning games. “You know, that doesn't hurt," he said. “It’s one of those things where, yeah, if you combine a good product with good marketing and sales it's going to be a lot of fun for everybody. We know our fans are out there patiently waiting to see the confluence of all of that. They're excited to see what we're going to do in 2019."