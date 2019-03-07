Mets Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has recently been diagnosed with dementia and has decided to retire from public life, his family said in a statement released through the Baseball Hall of Fame on Thursday afternoon.

The family said Seaver will continue to work in his vineyard at his home in Calistoga in California’s wine country

"The family is deeply appreciative of those who have supported Tom throughout his career, on and off the field, and who do so now by honoring his request for privacy," the statement said. "We join Tom in sending warmest regards to everyone."

The Mets said in a statement from chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon on behalf of ownership and the organization that the team plans to honor Seaver during the 50th anniversary celebration of the 1969 world championship team in June.

"We've been in contact with the Seaver family and are aware of his health situation," the statement said. "Although, he's unable to attend the '69 Anniversary, we are planning to honor him in special ways and have included his family in our plans. Our thoughts are with Tom, Nancy and the entire Seaver family."

Tom Seaver MLB seasons: 20 MLB teams: Mets, Reds, White Sox, Red Sox Record: 31-205 (.603) ERA: 2.86 231 complete games 3,640 K in 4,783 innings Awards: NL Rookie of Year (1967), NL Cy Young (1969, 1973, 1975), World Series champion (1969), Hall of Fame (1992)

In a forthcoming book by former Met Art Shamsky about the 1969 world championship team, Shamsky writes about a trip he and former teammates Jerry Koosman, Ron Swoboda, Bud Harrelson and co-author Erik Sherman took to visit Seaver in May 2017. Shamsky wrote that Seaver is suffering from short-term memory loss, which Seaver told him can be traced to Lyme disease, a bacterial infection transmitted by ticks, contracted in 1991 when he lived in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Seaver, 74, finished his career with a record of 311-205 and 2.86 ERA. He won 198 games, all three of his National League Cy Young Awards (1969, 1973 and 1975), and the 1967 NL Rookie of the Year award in 12 seasons with the Mets. He was traded to the Reds on June 15, 1977.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Seaver was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Jan. 7, 1992, with 98.84 percent of the vote, the highest percentage of any inductee at that time. Seaver had his No. 41 retired by the Mets in a ceremony at Shea Stadium on June 24, 1988.