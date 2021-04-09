TODAY'S PAPER
Tom Seaver statue dedication at Citi Field scheduled for July 22, source confirms

Mets pitcher Tom Seaver poses for a photo

Mets pitcher Tom Seaver poses for a photo in March 1968. Credit: AP/Anonymous

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
The Mets are looking at July 22 as the date for the dedication of a Tom Seaver statue outside Citi Field, a source confirmed on Friday.

The date is an off-day for the team. A Mets spokesman indicated it was unclear if fans will be allowed to attend the dedication, which an MLB.com report said is scheduled to include the late Seaver’s family and members of the Mets organization.

"Those logistics are still being worked out as to who will be on site," the spokesman said.

The statue, which was commissioned in 2019 by the previous Mets owners, will be erected near the Home Run Apple outside the main entrance at Citi Field.

Seaver died on Aug. 31 at the age of 75 after a long battle with dementia and complications from COVID-19. The Mets are wearing a No. 41 patch on their uniforms to honor "The Franchise" this season.

The Mets changed the address of Citi Field to 41 Seaver Way in 2019 on the same day they announced that the statue would be built.

