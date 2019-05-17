When the Mets celebrate the golden anniversary of their first world championship, it will also mark the beginning of a new address for Citi Field.

On June 27, the Mets will hold a ceremony to rename the address of Citi Field to 41 Seaver Way in honor of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver.

Health issues will prevent the most significant Met in franchise history from attending the 50th anniversary of the World Series title next month, but the righthanded pitcher's contributions will be at the forefront of the celebration.

At the same time the team also will officially announce plans, a source said, for a statue of Seaver’s likeness, which will be unveiled during the 2020 season. The statue likely will be outside Citi Field. Seaver’s family said in March that the 74-year-old Hall of Famer has retired from public life after being diagnosed with dementia.

Gary Gentry, 72, another key member of the 1969 pitching staff, will also miss the ceremony due to health issues, the Mets said Friday.

Also unable to attend, ailing former coach Joe Pignatano,89, and Al Weis, 81, who is caring for his wife.