TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
SEARCH
66° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets to honor Tom Seaver with address renaming of Citi Field

Ballpark will be at 41 Seaver Way, and according to a source, a statue of 'The Franchise' will be unveiled during the 2020 season.

Mets pitcher Tom Seaver.

Mets pitcher Tom Seaver. Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images/Focus On Sport

By Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus
Print

When the Mets celebrate the golden anniversary of their first world championship, it will also mark the beginning of a new address for Citi Field.

On June 27, the Mets will hold a ceremony to rename the address of Citi Field to 41 Seaver Way in honor of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver.

Health issues will prevent the most significant Met in franchise history from attending the 50th anniversary of the World Series title next month, but the righthanded pitcher's contributions will be at the forefront of the celebration.

At the same time the team also will officially announce plans, a source said, for a statue of Seaver’s likeness, which will be unveiled during the 2020 season. The statue likely will be outside Citi Field. Seaver’s family said in March that the 74-year-old Hall of Famer has retired from public life after being diagnosed with dementia.

Gary Gentry, 72, another key member of the 1969 pitching staff, will also miss the ceremony due to health issues, the Mets said Friday.

Also unable to attend, ailing former coach Joe Pignatano,89, and Al Weis, 81, who is caring for his wife. 

Newsday columnist Steven Marcus

Steven Marcus started at Newsday in 1972 and has covered high school, college and professional sports. He is a voting member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, shown here Could Jets, Peyton Manning be a GM match?
Islip's Chris Wade reacts to his win over How the PFL's season format led to a new Chris Wade
Gary Sanchez of the Yankees reacts after his Yankees can't rally in extras, fall to Rays
Horses leave the gate at the start of Why the Belmont Stakes still matters this year
The 1969 Mets' pitching staff included, from left, Seaver had lots of talented arms around him on '69 Mets
Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan speaks to the Glauber: Former exec says Jets made 'an obvious play'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search