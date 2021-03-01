PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Mets will honor the late Tom Seaver by wearing a "41" patch on the right sleeve of their uniforms during every game in 2021, the team announced Monday.

The circular patch features a blue "41" with orange trim, surrounded by old-fashioned Mets pinstripes.

The adornment debuted in the Mets’ first spring training game on Monday afternoon against the Marlins in Jupiter.

Seaver, nicknamed "The Franchise" and considered the best player in Mets history, died in August at age 75.

In his 12 seasons with the Mets, Seaver went 198-124 with a 2.57 ERA and 2,541 strikeouts. He is the Mets all-time leader in wins, strikeouts, shutouts (44), ERA, complete games (171) and starts (395). He won three Cy Young Awards with the team (1969, 1973, 1975) and was voted the NL Rookie of the Year in 1967.

In the Mets' World Series winning season in 1969, Seaver was 25-7 with a 2.21 ERA.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When his career was over, Seaver had pitched 20 seasons for the Mets, Reds, White Sox and Boston, from 1967-86. Seaver totaled 311 wins, 3,640 strikeouts and a 2.86 ERA. His election to the Hall of Fame in 1992 was a formality, and he received 98.84% of the vote, a record at the time.

His No. 41 is retired by the Mets.