TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsBaseballMets

Mets to honor Tom Seaver with '41' patch on jersey

The Mets will wear the number 41 patch

The Mets will wear the number 41 patch on their jersey sleeves this year in honor of Tom Seaver. Credit: New York Mets

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Mets will honor the late Tom Seaver by wearing a "41" patch on the right sleeve of their uniforms during every game in 2021, the team announced Monday.

The circular patch features a blue "41" with orange trim, surrounded by old-fashioned Mets pinstripes.

The adornment debuted in the Mets’ first spring training game on Monday afternoon against the Marlins in Jupiter.

Seaver, nicknamed "The Franchise" and considered the best player in Mets history, died in August at age 75.

In his 12 seasons with the Mets, Seaver went 198-124 with a 2.57 ERA and 2,541 strikeouts. He is the Mets all-time leader in wins, strikeouts, shutouts (44), ERA, complete games (171) and starts (395). He won three Cy Young Awards with the team (1969, 1973, 1975) and was voted the NL Rookie of the Year in 1967.

In the Mets' World Series winning season in 1969, Seaver was 25-7 with a 2.21 ERA.

When his career was over, Seaver had pitched 20 seasons for the Mets, Reds, White Sox and Boston, from 1967-86. Seaver totaled 311 wins, 3,640 strikeouts and a 2.86 ERA. His election to the Hall of Fame in 1992 was a formality, and he received 98.84% of the vote, a record at the time.

His No. 41 is retired by the Mets.

Sign up for Newsday’s Mets Messages for updates directly to your phone via text, free with a Newsday digital subscription. Learn more at newsday.com/metstext.

New York Sports

Mets pitcher Sam McWilliams during a spring training Mets notes: McWilliams could be hidden gem for Mets' pen
Mets manager Luis Rojas at a spring training Lennon: More pressure on Luis Rojas in Year 2 as manager
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard during a spring training Mets' approach to Syndergaard rehab: Patience is key
Nets head coach Steve Nash reacts during a Shorthanded Nets had problems exposed in loss to Mavs
Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Smith Jr. drives to Ex-Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. finds starting role with Pistons
Islanders teammates congratulate goaltender Ilya Sorokin on the Ilya Sorokin perfect in rare start as Isles shut out Penguins
Didn’t find what you were looking for?