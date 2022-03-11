TODAY'S PAPER
Tom Seaver's statue to be unveiled at Mets' home opener on April 15, source says

Mets pitcher and Hall of Fame inductee Tom

Mets pitcher and Hall of Fame inductee Tom Seaver waves to the crowd at the Opening Day at Citi Field on April 13, 2009. Credit: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc/JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
After waiting all these decades for a statue of the greatest player in Mets history, what is another couple of weeks?

The Mets will unveil their Tom Seaver statue on April 15, a source told Newsday, prior to their 1 p.m. home opener at Citi Field against the Diamondbacks.

Honoring "The Franchise" at the first home game of the season had been the plan since last summer. Ultimately, that was moved back a couple of weeks due to the lockout delaying the start of the season and rejiggering the schedule.

April 15 is also Jackie Robinson Day and the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the majors’ color barrier. After they celebrate No. 41 outside the ballpark, both teams will wear No. 42 on the field.

Tickets purchased for the Mets’ original Opening Day — March 31 against the Nationals — now are good for the April 15 game. Fans who had tickets for the April 15 D-backs contest can get a refund or credit.

The Wilpon-owned Mets commissioned a Seaver sculpture in 2019, part of a fuller embrace of the organization’s history shortly before they sold the team to Steve Cohen. Its positioning outside Citi Field was delayed for a variety of reasons, including the pandemic.

