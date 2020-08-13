The Mets turned in an electric performance on Thursday. It was all done on battery power.

Starting pitcher David Peterson and catcher Tomas Nido gave the Mets everything they would need as they rolled to a 8-2 victory over the Nationals at Citi Field. The Mets salvaged a split of the four-game series, have won four of their past six games and stand 9-11 with one-third of this compressed 2020 season in the books.

Nido, the backup catcher getting the start in a day game after Wilson Ramos caught a night game on Wednesday, had a two-run homer and grand slam for a career-high six RBIs. Both home runs went over the leftfield fence. The two-run shot came in the fourth inning and broke a 1-1 tie. The grand slam, off highly regarded rookie Seth Romero in his big-league debut, came in the fifth inning and broke the game open.

Peterson allowed only one unearned run and one hit in five excellent innings.

The Mets dealt with a scary moment in the top of the first. Leftfielder Jeff McNeil made a spectacular, two-run-saving catch of an Asdrubal Cabrera drive before colliding with the wall. McNeil hurt his left knee and was shaken up. He tried to walk off the field but couldn’t and had to be carted off. Billy Hamilton hit in the No. 3 spot for him in the bottom of the inning and played centerfield with Brandon Nimmo moving to left.

McNeil underwent an MRI and an X-ray during the game and was diagnosed with a bone contusion (bruise) in his left knee. Manager Luis Rojas said McNeil is day-to-day and doesn't appear to be an injured list candidate.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Peterson (3-1, 2.91 ERA) continues to have an outstanding rookie season. He allowed only one Nationals hit – a Yan Gomes single in his final inning – and two walks while striking out three. A Nido throwing error in the first inning led to the unearned run.

Jared Hughes pitched two innings of relief, allowing Washington star Juan Soto’s fifth homer and fourth of this series. Edwin Diaz pitched a scoreless eighth, his sixth straight appearance without allowing a run. Brad Brach allowed the Nats to load the bases in the ninth but kept them off the board to finish the game.

Dom Smith hit his fourth home run in the third inning to tie the game 1-1; he has a team-high 12 RBIs. Pete Alonso had two hits, including a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, and has batted .333 with eight RBIs in his last nine games.

Nimmo had a leadoff double to extend his streak of reaching base to 34 games and Michael Conforto extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the fifth inning.

McNeil’s collision with the wall brought back memories of Mike Baxter’s collision as he made a catch in Johan Santana’s 2012 no-hitter. McNeil made the grab on a full run with his arm extended and hit the wall. As he went to the ground, he looked into his glove to see the ball. Once on the ground, he slammed his glove down in frustration.

Washington already had one run in and runners on second and third with two outs when McNeil made the grab.