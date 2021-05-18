ATLANTA — Tomas Nido hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 4-3 win against Atlanta on Tuesday, providing a dramatic finish to a game marked by another largely successful parade from the Mets’ bullpen.

Jonathan Villar, another backup who has found himself in a starring role becaue of the Mets’ rash of injuries, hit a two-run home run in the third inning.

Despite those injuries, including putting three players on injured list in the past two days, the first-place Mets (20-16) have won nine of their past 12 games. Atlanta fell to 19-23.

Needing to replace Jacob deGrom, who is on the injured list because of a tight lower back, the Mets bypassed their starting pitcher options and rolled with a bunch of relievers. And It Worked. Going from Miguel Castro (one inning) to Tommy Hunter (two) to Robert Gsellman (two) to Trevor May (one), the Mets took a lead into the late innings.

Aaron Loup and Jeurys Familia combined to allow the tying run in the eighth. Pinch hitter Ehire Adrianza led off with a double off Loup, and Marcell Ozuna flared a broken-bat single into rightfield for an RBI single with two outs. Nido’s homer off Will Smith made that sequence less painful.

Atlanta lefthander Tucker Davidson, making his season debut and second major-league appearance, allowed three runs and five hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Between his innings, Hunter laced a 100-mph low line drive to leftfield for a single, the first hit in his 14 seasons in the majors. He celebrated with a hip thrust at first base. His career batting line: 1-for-5.

Francisco Lindor (2-for-4) helped add a run by leading off the sixth with a ground-rule double to leftfield. He scored on Pete Alonso’s sacrifice fly to center.

Notes & quotes: Taijuan Walker is day-to-day and questionable for his next start after a "clean" MRI on Tuesday, manager Luis Rojas said. He left his start Monday becaue of left side tightness . . . DeGrom threw his bullpen session as scheduled. The Mets have not revealed his next step . . . Outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong will have surgery on his right shoulder to repair a torn labrum and damaged cartilage. He is not expected to play again this season . . . Seth Lugo threw four pitches in a perfect inning for Low-A St. Lucie, his first rehab appearance.