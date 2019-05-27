LOS ANGELES — Tomas Nido still is not Jacob deGrom’s personal catcher, manager Mickey Callaway said Monday, but if the schedule happens to lend itself to those two pairing up, well, the Mets are more than happy to oblige.

Nido was behind the plate for a second deGrom start in a row — and four out of six starts since Nido was called back up to the majors — as the Mets opened a four-game series Monday against the Dodgers. After the Mets pushed Wilson Ramos, the No. 1 backstop, to four straight starts through Sunday, he got a day off just in time for Nido to get in there for deGrom again.

“When [deGrom and Nido] get together, they feel like, oh, we’re going to have a good game today,” Callaway said. “It’s probably just as simple as that. Do the results come and then the confidence, or does the confidence come and then the results? It’s probably the results have been what they wanted, and now the confidence continues to grow when they have the opportunity to do this.”

Callaway strongly has resisted the personal-catcher label for Nido’s work with deGrom, which has been significantly better than deGrom’s work with Ramos, both in very small sample sizes. On May 18, a day after deGrom, throwing to Ramos, got lit up by the Marlins, Callaway went as far to say, “Things aren’t going well enough for anybody to demand their own catcher.” Nido has caught both of deGrom’s games since.

“It kind of worked out last time, it worked out this time, but we’ll see moving forward how it pans out,” Callaway said.

Callaway isn’t philosophically opposed to personal catchers; the Mets had Devin Mesoraco catch deGrom almost every start during the pitcher’s Cy Young Award-winning 2018 season. But that was easier to accommodate because Mesoraco was effectively splitting time with Kevin Plawecki, Callaway said.

With Ramos entrenched as the Mets’ true starter this year, it doesn’t make sense to work entirely around a preferred deGrom-Nido pairing.

“We’ve seen what our starting catcher can do and how he can help our ballclub the last few days,” Callaway said. “He needs to be in the lineup as much as possible. It makes it tough when you do have a starter that’s going to catch a majority of the games to line one guy up with a catcher.”

Injury updates

Robinson Cano (strained left quadriceps) is closer to a return than Jeff McNeil (strained left hamstring), Callaway said. As such, Cano, who is eligible to come off the injured list Sunday, accompanied the Mets out west so he can do on-field baseball activities with the team.

McNeil, Brandon Nimmo (bulging disc) and Justin Wilson (left elbow soreness) stayed in New York.

“Those guys aren’t going to be doing anything on the field anytime soon, so they don’t really need to be here with the team doing stuff on the field,” Callaway said.

Seth Lugo (right shoulder tendinitis) is in LA and playing catch but is not particularly close to returning.

“He needs to throw some bullpens, he might need to throw a live BP,” Callaway said. “He feels really good at this point.”

Extra bases

The Mets’ Los Angeles trip was a popular one among executives who are rarely with the team on the road: senior advisor David Wright and baseball operations adviser Jessica Mendoza, who are both Southern California residents, plus Ruben Amaro Jr., a special assistant to the GM, were all present pregame Monday … The Dodgers had a pregame moment of silence for Bill Buckner, whom they drafted in 1968 and who played in parts of eight seasons for them. Buckner, a former All-Star and batting champion known best for his error as a Red Sox in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series against the Mets, died Monday at 69.­­­