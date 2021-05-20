MIAMI — Already missing four and maybe five starting position players, the Mets are considering sitting a sixth: James McCann.

McCann is hitting .202 with a .269 OBP and .242 slugging percentage. Tomas Nido, long the backup, has a .286/.359/.543 slash line after posting similar numbers in a handful of games last year.

"Both guys are catching good," manager Luis Rojas said late Wednesday night. "But Nido is swinging the bat really good. He’s also catching good. He’s going to get a little bit more playing time."

Nido started back-to-back games on Monday (three hits) and Tuesday (game-winning home run). On Wednesday, he provided a pinch-hit, go-ahead, two-run bloop single, which put the Mets in a position to win until a worn-down bullpen blew it.

Signed to a four-year, $40.6 million contract in December, McCann has two extra-base hits — a double and a homer — all season.

"He’s looking for himself out there," Rojas said. "Missing some pitches to hit."

Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis are on the injured list. Pete Alonso is dealing with a sore left hand/wrist. The Mets did not provide an update on him Thursday.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Waiting on Davis

Davis is not a lock to return during the Mets’ series against the Marlins.

"I can’t say weekend yet," Rojas said. "I want to see how he’s going game to game or at-bat to at-bat and how does it feel for him."

Through two games with Triple-A Syracuse, Davis was 1-for-5 with a strikeout.

Khalil's Ks

Khalil Lee has struck out in each of his first eight plate appearances. He also made two nice catches against Atlanta, preventing extra-base hits, and showed off a strong throwing arm.

"He hasn’t put the ball in play yet, but he’s valuable in the outfield," Rojas said. "The reason why he’s been playing. It’s been good. He’s giving us a chance to win."