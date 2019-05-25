In a game that neither team wanted to win, Tomas Nido provided the definitive answer.

Nido hit his first career walk-off home run, off Buck Farmer in the 13th, in the Mets' 5-4 win over Detroit at Citi Field on Saturday night.

Robert Gsellman allowed a one-out double to Josh Harrison in the eighth, and then, with two outs, Mickey Callaway went to Edwin Diaz, who was just recently taken off of his three-out restriction. Harrison, though, stole second and then came home on JaCoby Jones’ soft single to make it 4-4. It was Diaz’s first blown save since Aug. 20, 2018, a span of 22 straight converted, and he was lifted from the game after getting just that one last out in the eighth.

That erased some strong efforts from Wilson Ramos, who hit two home runs and had all of the Mets' hits before Todd Frazier’s ninth-inning single, and Jason Vargas, who kept the Tigers to one run over five innings.

In his first start in 20 days, Vargas let up back-to-back singles to lead off the game, and one — Niko Goodrum — came home on Nicholas Castellanos' sacrifice fly. That, though, was all Vargas would need to settle down, inducing a double play to end the inning without further damage.

The Mets got it back in the second, when Ramos — heating up at the plate, and coming into the game 12-for-34 in his previous 12 games — bashed Ryan Carpenter’s 91-mph fastball to left for his fourth home run of the year, an exit velocity of 111 mph.

The Mets tacked on a run in the fourth, with a little help from the umpire crew and Carpenter’s stuttering delivery out of the stretch. J.D. Davis reached on an error and then was balked over twice, to set it up for Ramos, who singled to left to score the run.

In the fifth, Todd Frazier — who’d struck out the inning before and made an error in the third, prompting boos — made up for it with a terrific diving stab of Castellanos’ hot shot to third, getting the lead runner at second. Vargas, meanwhile, did all the Mets could have hoped. Held to a pitch count of about 85, he allowed the one earned run and five hits in five innings, with three walks and three strikeouts.

His work would go to waste in the sixth, though, when Tyler Bashlor walked Grayson Greiner with one out, then allowed a two-out second-deck home run on a hanging slider to Brandon Dixon to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead. It was Dixon’s first pinch-hit home run.

Ramos put the Mets back up temporarily, smashing Nick Ramirez’s 79-mph changeup the opposite way for a two-run homer in the sixth, putting the Mets up 4-3. Ramos had all three of the Mets hits at that point, and now has 13 RBIs in the last 13 games.