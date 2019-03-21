PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Eleven months removed from Tommy John surgery, Travis d’Arnaud might start the season on the injured list, manager Mickey Callaway said Thursday.

Mets decision-makers met Thursday afternoon to discuss that possibility, among other end-of-spring topics. They have long said they expect d’Arnaud to be healthy and ready for Opening Day, but now they’re not so sure.

D’Arnaud will catch the second of his back-to-back games Friday, one of his final hurdles. He also has to catch a nine-inning game before camp is over. But the Mets are still concerned about his hitting and throwing, too.

“The one thing we're always keeping in the back of our mind is this kid hadn't swung the bat in real games in a year,” Callaway said. “It's not just the catching that we're worried about. We want this guy to be the best player he can be when the major-league season comes around, and not throw him out there [when] he doesn’t feel like he's ready at the plate or throwing the ball. We've got to get both of those where we need to get them.”

Mets watch, remember Ichiro

Ichiro Suzuki’s career line against Callaway the major-league pitcher: 2-for-5, two strikeouts.

Reminded of that Thursday, hours after Ichiro announced his retirement, Callaway didn’t immediately remember the strikeouts, but he did recall a close call.

“I was ahead of him somehow, and I threw a pitch that would’ve hit him in the right hip,” Callaway said. “Literally I threw it and I was like, ‘Oh, watch out, it’s going to hit you.’ And he almost hit it off my face.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ichiro’s final game, Mariners-A’s played in Tokyo, was on in the background Thursday morning in the Mets’ clubhouse, but became everybody’s focus during Ichiro’s final at-bat. Former Mariners Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz were ending those entranced. There were shouts of “Safe!” as Ichiro was barely thrown out at first on a groundout.

Extra bases

After a four-homer, two-inning disaster in his previous outing, Steven Matz bounced back with five scoreless innings in a 6-0 win against the Marlins. He walked none, struck out three and scattered six hits. “Much better outing,” Callaway said. “He looked great.”…Another trio of 1969 Mets — Jerry Grote, Wayne Garrett and Ron Swoboda — visited Mets camp Thursday…Todd Frazier (strained left oblique) took ground balls, threw across the diamond and hit in the cage. Jed Lowrie (sprained left knee) is taking ground balls, but hasn’t started running. Both will miss the start of the regular season…Special adviser David Wright gave a speech to Mets minor leaguers.