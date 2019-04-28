Once the prized prospect when the Mets traded away a Cy Young Award winner, Travis d’Arnaud was designated for assignment by the Mets Sunday morning.

D’Arnaud, 30, was 2-for-23 (.087) this season, his second hit coming against the Brewers Saturday, when he was thrown out at second trying to stretch it into a double. He also had issues defensively — throwing to second on stolen bases, passed balls/wild pitches — in his return from Tommy John surgery last April.

The Mets called up Tomas Nido from Triple-A Syracuse to replace d’Arnaud as the backup catcher to Wilson Ramos.

“It’s not a knee-jerk to any particular play or any particular game,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said.

Had the Mets cut d’Arnaud before the end of spring training, they would have had to pay him for only one month of the season. But now d’Arnaud’s $3.52 million contract is guaranteed, and the Mets are on the hook for all of it unless they find a trade partner.

“This move wasn’t about economics, obviously,” Van Wagenen said.

D’Arnaud was one of the longest-tenured Mets, acquired from the Blue Jays along with Noah Syndergaard in December 2012, in the trade that sent R.A. Dickey to Toronto.