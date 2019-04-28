Boos spilled in the fourth inning of the Mets’ 8-6 loss to the Brewers on Saturday night at Citi Field. The sound filled the cool air. Travis d’Arnaud had gone down swinging with a runner at second and one out after flying out to strand runners at the corners in the second.

Boos spilled over the Mets’ 30-year-old backup catcher again in the seventh. D’Arnaud hadn’t even stepped in the batter’s box yet. His average had dropped to .045.

Then a positive. He lined a single to left. Then a negative. He was out trying make it a double. More boos. He had also committed a passed ball in the first and airmailed a very high throw to second into center on a stolen base in the fifth.

After missing almost all of last season, d’Arnaud’s return from Tommy John surgery hasn’t gone smoothly so far. He went 1-for-3 before Mickey Callaway pinch hit for him in the eighth. That only raised d’Arnaud’s average to .087 — 2-for-23 with two walks and two RBIs.

So he gets the fans’ impatience with him, from the offensive end to the defensive end.

“They want me to play better,” d’Arnaud said. “I understand. I’ve got to play better, and I’m just going to keep working.”

Callaway understands, too.

“It’s been a long road,” the manager said. “A year off is not easy. And then to come back and play at the major-league level sparingly, playing once a week essentially, is a tough task. I’m sure he’s frustrated about it.

“He finally gets a hit up against the wall and then a bad break. [Ben] Gamel throws an unbelievable frozen rope to second. He gets out there. It’s almost like whatever he’s doing is not working. And that’s frustrating for the kid just as much as it is for the fans. It’s tough on everybody.”

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen brought d’Arnaud back on a one-year, $3.515 million deal even though he had been on the injured list at least once in five of his six seasons.

After he played two rehab games with Class A St. Lucie, the Mets activated d’Arnaud from the 10-day injured list on April 7. He pinch hit and caught the last two innings. He hadn’t played since April 8 of last year, his season over after just four starts behind the plate. D’Arnaud had surgery to repair the partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on April 17, 2018.

“Throwing feels fine,” said d’Arnaud, who did throw out Lorenzo Cain trying to steal second in the fourth.

So where’s his game at right now?

“It’s not where I want it to be,” d’Arnaud said. “But all I can do is just keep working and try to keep a shorter swing and try defensively to just keep working on everything as much as you can, and when it’s your time to go, just be ready to go.”

This was just d’Arnaud’s fifth start. But if you want excuses, try somewhere else.

“It’s my role now,” d’Arnaud said. “I’ve just got to adapt and just keep working and figure it out.”

Even though he was out at second, he liked the feeling of hitting the ball hard in his final at-bat. But he realized he might have made a mistake there in a 6-2 game. Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer later in that eighth.

It was an accumulation of everything along with me probably being a little too aggressive down by four runs in that situation,” d’Arnaud said. “Because if he came up with the bases loaded, we tie the game instead of being down by one.”

D’Arnaud’s confidence isn’t shaken.

“I feel good,” he said. “Everyone in here keeps me in a good mood all the time. I’ve just got to go out there and just play better. It’s that simple.”