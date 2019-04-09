Travis d’Arnaud watched much of Jacob deGrom’s emergence into an elite starter from afar over the past year. The returning catcher was thrilled to regain “the best seat in the house” Tuesday night at Citi Field.

The Twins tagged deGrom for his first non-quality start since last May, taking some of the luster off d’Arnaud’s first start behind the plate for the Mets since last April 8. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow nine days later.

“It’s been almost a year, just over a year? It’s exciting,” d’Arnaud said before Tuesday’s game. “It’s something that I’ve always thought about, every single day the last full year, was to get back out there in a big-league uniform and to start a big-league game. It’s exciting and I’m really looking forward to it."

Asked if he ever wondered if or when he’d return, d’Arnaud said he’d “be lying if I didn’t” think that way during a grueling rehabilitation.

The oft-injured backstop lost his starting job to free-agent signing Wilson Ramos, but d’Arnaud was reinstated to the active roster on Sunday and caught the final two innings against Washington after entering the game a pinch hitter.

“It was nice to get in the game and get that part over with,” d’Arnaud said. “It was nice working with [Robert] Gsellman and [Seth] Lugo back there, and it was like riding a bike with them because I’ve caught them for years prior and in spring training.”

The Mets often used Devin Mesoraco as deGrom’s personal catcher last season, but d’Arnaud became the third receiver in as many starts to serve as the starting battery mate with the reigning Cy Young winner already this season. Ramos and since-demoted Tomas Nido caught deGrom’s first two outings, and he didn’t give up a run in either of them.

“It’s really just coincidence this time. It’s pretty evident that whoever catches him, he’s pretty good,” Mickey Callaway said of deGrom, who was charged with six runs over four innings.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Callaway expects Ramos to start three of the four games in Atlanta beginning Thursday, and he also wants the two-time All-Star to catch Noah Syndergaard’s scheduled start Wednesday against the Twins.

Still, Callaway views d’Arnaud as an offensive contributor off the bench. He also believes the seven-year veteran “has thrown the ball better than he ever has in his career” post-surgery, especially during his recent minor-league rehab assignment.

“Yeah, throwing’s been going well. I haven’t had carry like this in quite some time, my footwork is there, my timing is all there,” d’Arnaud said. “I would say my attitude is a little different, too. Instead of thinking mechanical, it’s just about throwing the guy out. This helps simplify things for me and it’s been going well.”

D’Arnaud threw out Max Kepler trying to steal in the fourth. In his first two at-bats, he struck out with two runners in scoring position in the second inning and popped out in the fourth.