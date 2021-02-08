Trevor Bauer apologizes to Mets fans

Feeling like he should apologize to Mets fans, Trevor Bauer decided late Sunday night shortly after the Super Bowl was a good time to do it.

The Dodgers’ new star pitcher, whom the Mets badly wanted to sign before he decided to go home to Los Angeles on Friday, wrote in a 10-tweet essay that he was sorry for the social-media sideshow that preceded the announcement of his new team.

"I take full responsibility for the mistakes," wrote Bauer, who agreed to a three-year, $102 million contract. "The resulting confusion is understandable and regrettable. My intention was never to mislead your fan base, nor was it to troll you in any way. I had a fantastic time engaging with fans from many teams over the last few months and Mets fans [are] as passionate and energetic a bunch as any, so I offer my sincerest apologies for how the events Friday played out."

That afternoon, fans discovered that Bauer’s personal website was advertising Mets-themed Bauer gear, as well as a giveaway of a Mets hat signed by him. Those who signed up received an email with a coupon for 10% off his online store and a note that included the line, "I can’t wait to take the mound in New York!" That giveaway was eventually taken down, but Dodgers and Angels hat giveaways popped up instead.

Bauer’s explanation: It was an accident. Definitely not on purpose. His team drew up in advance such materials for "multiple organizations" that he was potentially going to sign with. Someone published the Mets version too early.

In the moment Friday, Bauer said, he was unaware of the social-media chaos. He said he woke up Friday not knowing which team he would join and was conferring with his agents, while his "marketing and digital team was managing both" his social media and website.

"I do accept responsibility for the errors above," he said. "It was an embarrassing and emotional moment for me."

To try to make up for it, those who entered the Mets hat giveaway — Bauer had more than 800 entries before taking it down — instead will be in a raffle for tickets the next time the Mets visit the Dodgers and fans are allowed in the ballpark. The Mets have a Dodger Stadium series scheduled for Aug. 19-22.

Bauer also said he will donate $10,000 each to four New York-based charities.

The Dodgers are set to visit Queens on Aug. 13-15.