The Mets agreed to a deal with free-agent reliever Trevor May on Tuesday, a source confirmed, a noteworthy addition to a bullpen that has been a weakness for years — including at the end of team president Sandy Alderson’s run as general manager.

The contract is pending May passing a physical.

May, 31, joins the Mets after posting a 3.86 ERA and 1.16 WHIP — and striking out about 40% of the batters he faced — with the Twins in 2020. He also featured the best fastball velocity of his career, 96.4 mph.

Since returning from Tommy John surgery in July 2018, May has a 3.19 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.

In Queens, he will reunite with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, with whom he worked in Minnesota during the 2019 season.

With two-and-a-half months until spring training, the Mets have a full-looking bullpen that includes Edwin Diaz, Jeurys Familia, Dellin Betances, Chasen Shreve, Miguel Castro, Brad Brach and Robert Gsellman.