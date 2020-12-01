TODAY'S PAPER
Reliever Trevor May agrees to free-agent deal with Mets, source confirms 

Trevor May of the Minnesota Twins pitches in

Trevor May of the Minnesota Twins pitches in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.  Credit: Getty Images/Quinn Harris

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
The Mets agreed to a deal with free-agent reliever Trevor May on Tuesday, a source confirmed, a noteworthy addition to a bullpen that has been a weakness for years — including at the end of team president Sandy Alderson’s run as general manager.

The contract is pending May passing a physical.

May, 31, joins the Mets after posting a 3.86 ERA and 1.16 WHIP — and striking out about 40% of the batters he faced — with the Twins in 2020. He also featured the best fastball velocity of his career, 96.4 mph.

Since returning from Tommy John surgery in July 2018, May has a 3.19 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.

In Queens, he will reunite with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, with whom he worked in Minnesota during the 2019 season.

With two-and-a-half months until spring training, the Mets have a full-looking bullpen that includes Edwin Diaz, Jeurys Familia, Dellin Betances, Chasen Shreve, Miguel Castro, Brad Brach and Robert Gsellman.

