The Mets’ trade deadline acquisition — no, not that one, the other one — made an impact Thursday in their doubleheader sweep of the Nationals.

Righthander Trevor Williams, who came to the Mets alongside Javier Baez from the Cubs last month, made his team debut, holding Washington to one run in 4 1/3 innings in the second game. He struck out two, walked two and gave up three hits.

He needed just 13 pitches to get through the first two innings and was at 52 when he was pulled.

"It was one of those games where it was hot out, doubleheader, hitters are going to be overly aggressive," said Williams, who was designated as the 27th man. "So we had a good game plan going in to attack the edges early. It was effective for us and we continued to pound the zone that way."

When he allowed consecutive hits in the fifth, manager Luis Rojas replaced him with Seth Lugo, opting to be aggressive by treating the fifth inning of the seven-inning game as if it was the seventh inning of a regular game.

Williams’ effort nonetheless was plenty to position himself for another promotion when a need arises, maybe for doubleheaders on Aug. 31 or Sept. 4. After the trade, he was sent to Triple-A Syracuse, where he likely will return.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"He was really good," Rojas said. "Moving forward, this guy is good to have as one of our depth guys in the rotation."

Baez still out

Baez was out of the lineup for both games Thursday due to his continued lower back/left hip tightness. He has been limited to pinch-hit duty since getting hurt Sunday, but has appeared in only one of three games.

Extra bases

Francisco Lindor (strained right oblique) felt strong after his heaviest day of baseball activity Wednesday. "It’s been a really good week for him," Rojas said . . . Luis Guillorme (strained left hamstring) has been able to hit, field ground balls and do some mobility work but cannot run yet . . . Jose Peraza (fractured right middle finger) has downgraded his splint to what is basically a soft cast on the injured finger.