With Jose Altuve up and the bases loaded, Mets turn triple play to bail out Jerad Eickhoff

José Peraza of the New York Mets during

José Peraza of the New York Mets during a spring game on March 21, 2021. Credit: Getty Images/Eric Espada

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If double plays are a pitcher’s best friend, then what the Mets did Monday against the Astros was more like soulmate-level defense.

A triple play — yes, a triple play — highlighted their 5-4 exhibition loss.

With the bases loaded against righthander Jerad Eickhoff in the sixth inning, Jose Altuve lined out to second baseman Jose Peraza. Peraza flipped the ball to shortstop Wilfredo Tovar, who doubled Myles Straw off second, and Tovar lobbed it to first baseman Brandon Drury, retiring Jason Castro and completing the 4-6-3 sequence.

Inning over.

"That was pleasant," manager Luis Rojas said. "I’m glad the guys were on their toes. A guy like Altuve hitting with bases loaded, no outs, you know something is going to happen. The ball is going to be put in play, usually hard-hit."

For starters

Rotation candidate Joey Lucchesi hesitated when he was asked what he thinks about the possibility of being used in tandem with an opener, which Rojas has said is a strategy the Mets are considering.

"Honestly, I’ve never experienced that," he said. "But it’s out of my control, right? I’m just going to pitch and do my thing. I can’t really control that. I don’t really think bad of it. There’s nothing I can do about it."

Rojas added: "We’ll definitely have to talk and see how comfortable he is coming in [after the first inning]."

Lucchesi allowed Houston three runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking none. All of the runs scored in the same inning; he said the damage happened because he "just missed two locations." Jerry Blevins allowed two inherited runners to score.

Extra bases

Infielder Luis Guillorme was scratched from the lineup Monday after being hit in the hand by a pitch during a simulated game Sunday. X-rays were negative. Rojas said he expects Guillorme to play Tuesday (off the bench) or Wednesday (starting) . . . Righthander Arodys Vizcaino (sore right elbow) threw a bullpen session, a positive sign he will be able to return this weekend . . . Mike Montgomery hit Houston’s Garrett Stubbs in the head with a pitch, knocking his helmet off. Stubbs exited the game and entered concussion protocol, but the Astros said they believe he is OK.

