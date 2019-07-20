SAN FRANCISCO — For two days, the Mets toiled against Giants pitching, struggling to put together even a prolonged at-bat, never mind scratch a few runs across.

That changed with a bang — or several bangs, really — in the Mets’ 11-4 win Saturday. Dominic Smith, Jeff McNeil, Todd Frazier and Pete Alonso homered to back rookie righthander Walker Lockett, who turned in the best game of his young major-league career.

The Mets (45-53) are 5-3 on a three-city road trip that ends Sunday. The Giants had won seven games in a row and 10 of their previous 11 before losing Saturday.

Smith, a day after his missed-catch error in leftfield handed the Giants a win in the 10th inning, rebounded with a 3-for-5, four-RBI day. He provided the Mets’ first two runs, blasting a 433-foot long ball to right-center on the first pitch he saw in the second and adding an RBI single in the fourth.

McNeil clanged a two-run shot off the rightfield foul pole in the fifth. Frazier tacked on a solo shot in the sixth.

Filling in for the injured Zack Wheeler, Lockett allowed one run and five hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked zero.

Lockett threw only 58 pitches. His day ended when manager Mickey Callaway saw a chance for the Mets to blow it open and took it, using Alonso to pinch hit with two on and two out in the sixth. On his day off, Alonso crushed a three-run homer to right-center, turning a four-run lead into a seven-run difference.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Alonso’s 75 RBIs are a new Mets rookie record. Darryl Strawberry had 74 in 1983.