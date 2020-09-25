TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
75° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Who will win the 2020 NL Cy Young Award?

By Newsday.com
Print

Mets righthander Jacob deGrom is the two-time defending National League Cy Young Award winner.

Can we make it three in a row in 2020?

This shortened season has lengthened the list of candidates. Vote for who you think will be named the NL Cy Young Award winner in the poll below.

The winner will be announced in November as part of MLB's year-end awards, determined by the BBWA.

Who will win the 2020 NL Cy Young Award?

Show results
By Newsday.com

New York Sports

Luke Voit #59 of the Yankees backs away Yankees again can't hit in clutch, fall to Blue Jays
Sandy Alderson introduces MIckey Calloway as the club's Lennon: Sandy Alderson's return to Mets makes for great theater
David Peterson allowed just one run in a Peterson allows one run in seven strong innings in Mets' win
Michael Conforto hit .322 with a .412 on-base Conforto's season ended by hamstring injury
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson talks about the Alderson returning to Mets as team president under Cohen
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws before an NFL NFL Week 3 picks: Giants beat 49ers, Baltimore tops KC
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search