Mets righthander Jacob deGrom is the two-time defending National League Cy Young Award winner.
Can we make it three in a row in 2020?
This shortened season has lengthened the list of candidates. Vote for who you think will be named the NL Cy Young Award winner in the poll below.
The winner will be announced in November as part of MLB's year-end awards, determined by the BBWA.
Who will win the 2020 NL Cy Young Award?
Trevor Bauer, Reds Corbin Burnes, Brewers Yu Darvish, Cubs Jacob deGrom, Mets Max Fried, Braves Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers Dinelson Lamet, Padres