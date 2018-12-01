No, it’s not official yet, though all the hot stove talk might make you think so. Still, it's very likely that sometime in the next few days, Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano will be the newest members of the Mets, and Brodie Van Wagenen will officially have announced himself as the risk-taker in residence at Citi Field.

While the Mets know what they’re getting in the Mariners' young closer — or at least they hope they do — bringing Cano back to New York has the potential to define Van Wagenen’s early identity as Mets general manager. The stakes are high. Reportedly, the deal will unload Jay Bruce and Anthony Swarzak, but also cost the Mets potentially valuable prospects in outfielder and first-round draft pick Jarred Kelenic, and pitchers Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista. And if Cano can’t produce, and any one of those prospects becomes a star, the optics are bad: Another fading All-Star living out the tail end of his career while former gems in the Mets' farm system are off helping someone else get to the playoffs.

Despite all that, there is some method to this madness — once you get past Cano’s age (36), his contract (another five years, though the Mariners are expected to cover some of the $120 million he’s owed), and his issues (an 80-game PED suspension last year).

For one thing, Cano looked no worse for wear after coming back from his suspension last year, hitting .317 in 41 games, with 27 RBIs, a .363 on-base percentage, and a .497 slugging percentage. The two-time Gold Glove winner, while no longer exhibiting the range of a 28-year-old, still is an adequate infielder who saved four defensive runs last season, according to FanGraphs. That same site had his WAR at around 3 last year, despite missing half the season and breaking his finger. Adjusting for aging curves, FanGraphs projects a WAR of 3 and 2.5 in Cano’s next two seasons, before a larger dive after he turns 38. A secure glove in the middle infield and pop in the middle of the order always are of value, but especially so for the Mets, who've struggled in both areas. Granted, this does leave a question mark hovering over Jeff McNeil, who had a fantastic rookie campaign in the latter half of the season. Cano, though, can also play first and third.

It also helps that Van Wagenen knows Cano, as he was the agent who brokered the blockbuster 10-year, $240-million contract that makes Cano so chancey in his old (baseball) age, and Cano reportedly likes the area. He lived happily in New York for nine years, he told MLB.com in 2017, and though he enjoys Seattle, at first it was an adjustment. All of this matters because even if it seems like a technicality, it’s still true that Cano has to waive his no-trade clause for any of this to happen.

Still, it’s a gargantuan risk. Though Cano never was found to formally have performance-enhancing drugs in his system, he was dinged for a well-known masking agent, a diuretic called furosemide, which also was responsible for the suspension of at least two minor-leaguers in 2015. He staunchly denies taking PEDs, though clearly major-league baseball felt otherwise. As a result, there’s little telling how his body and abilities will hold up, though it is true that Cano has been consistent and fairly sturdy throughout his career. There's also the fact that the Mets will be unable to hide him in a DH role if he slows down.

Either way, it all gives insight into the Mets’ approach this offseason, and the Van Wagenen era in general. Trading for Cano and Diaz, and trading away prospects in the process, means the general manager intends to bet the house on the next two years. And no matter how it shakes out, it at least holds to the philosophy he outlined in his introductory news conference:

“We will win now, we will win in the future,” Van Wagenen said then. “We’re going to develop a winning culture and a winning mindset. And we will deliver this city and fan base a team they can be proud of.”

Now all it has to do is work.