The bright spots and reasons for optimism have been difficult to find for the Mets since their 11-1 start to the season, but Wilmer Flores continues to be one of them.

Flores, who etched himself as a fan favorite at the 2015 trade deadline after being brought to tears upon hearing reports midgame that he might have been traded, continuously brings excitement to Citi Field when his walk-up song, “I’ll Be There for You” — best known as the theme song for the 1990s sitcom “Friends” by the Rembrandts — plays over the stadium speakers.

But it’s now Flores’ production that has fans even more excited than the 26-year-old’s relatable enjoyment of the game. The versatile infielder was 3-for-4 in Saturday afternoon’s 3-0 loss to the Rays at Citi Field, with Flores getting nearly half of the team’s seven hits.

He has hits in 15 of his last 17 games, including an 11-game hitting streak before going 0-for-4 in Friday’s 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay. He also has 13 RBIs in those 17 games, including 10 in his last 12.

“[I’ve felt] good since day one,” Flores said. “It’s just sometimes you don’t get the results. But when you get the results, you feel even better.”

Entering Saturday with a career slashline of .264/.310/.489 against lefthanded pitchers, Flores doubled off southpaw Blake Snell to leadoff the second inning before being stranded at third base. He led off the fourth and seventh innings with singles, but never advanced. Flores improved his average to .362 (17-for-47) to leadoff innings this season.

He said it was his first time facing Snell, who allowed six hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in 7 1⁄3 shutout innings. Despite the unfamiliarity, Flores wanted to attack the fastball early in the count, which he did on both of his singles.

Flores has started in 42 of his 66 appearances this season, including his last eight. For someone who hasn’t been a regular starter for much of his six-year career, Flores has appreciated the opportunities for consistent at-bats.

“It definitely helps a little bit,” he said, “but me as a guy that comes off the bench, I have to find ways to get ready, so it definitely helps that I’m out there a little bit more.”

But Flores didn’t receive much help Saturday. The Mets had the leadoff batter reach base in seven of nine innings, but were shutout for the seventh time this season.

“I think there’s no doubt we’ve struggled in those positions,” manager Mickey Callaway said “ . . . Today, we didn’t get the job done a couple times that would have kept us in the game a little bit more, but some of that was probably who was on the mound facing us today.”