Mets' Wilmer Flores hits walk-off home run vs. Brewers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Wilmer Flores gave the Mets a victory with his ninth-inning walk-off homer against the Brewers on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets connects on his ninth inning walk off home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets follows through on his ninth inning walk off home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets celebrates his ninth inning walk off home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets celebrates his ninth inning walk off home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets douses teammate Wilmer Flores #4 after his game winning ninth inning home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets douses teammate Wilmer Flores #4 after his game winning ninth inning home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets follows through on his ninth inning walk off home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets celebrates his ninth inning walk off home run against the Milwaukee Brewers with his teammates at Citi Field on Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets celebrates his ninth inning walk off home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Wilmer Flores #4 of the New York Mets celebrates his ninth inning walk off home run against the Milwaukee Brewers with teammate Brandon Nimmo #9 (L) at Citi Field on Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City.

