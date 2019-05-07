Newest Met Wilmer Font will make his team debut in a start Wednesday against the Padres, he said Tuesday.

The Mets expect the righthanded swingman to be able to throw 70-80 pitches after he tossed 59 pitches across a three-inning relief appearance with the Rays last week. And the team hopes Font’s preferred pre-start routine will lend itself to better results than he had as a reliever with the Rays this season (5.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP).

Font said he likes to play long toss before pitching, but he can’t do that out of the bullpen.

“When he starts he has a really comfortable routine and it brings him a lot of confidence, so it might be something we can take advantage of,” manager Mickey Callaway said.

The Mets got Font from Tampa Bay on Monday for a player to be named or cash, Font’s third trade in just more than a year. He said he was a little surprised to be dealt again.

“But it’s baseball,” Font said. “Anything can happen.”

To make room for Font on the 25-man roster, the Mets optioned Corey Oswalt to Triple-A Syracuse.

Lowrie looming

Infielder Jed Lowrie could join the Mets as soon as Friday, Callaway said. He hasn’t played this season because of a sprained left knee capsule.

In five minor-league games, Lowrie is 2-for-19 (.105) with five strikeouts and one walk while getting time at third, shortstop and second.

Extra bases

On Tuesday, Dominic Smith played his first game with Syracuse since getting optioned Friday. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and played first base. … Pitching coach Dave Eiland will miss the Mets’ game Friday against the Marlins. He’ll be attending his daughter’s college graduation in Florida. Bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez will fill in for Eiland. … Lefthander Anthony Kay, a Ward Melville alumnus, had his longest start of the year Tuesday for Double-A Binghamton: seven innings, one run. He has a 1.47 ERA. When might he be an option for the Mets? Callaway: “It’s feasible to say he’s going to be a candidate at some point this year if need be, but it’s too soon to say exactly when.”