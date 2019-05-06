In a minor move that underscores their need for majors-worthy arms, the Mets agreed to acquire righthander Wilmer Font from the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named later or cash, a source confirmed.

Font, a journeyman swingman who turns 29 this month, joins the Mets at a time of uncertainty for their pitching staff — with starters Steven Matz and Jason Vargas facing seemingly minor injuries and the bullpen thinned by physical issues for Jeurys Familia, Justin Wilson and Luis Avilan.

The Mets are Font’s fourth team since the start of the 2018 season. He spent last year with the Dodgers, A’s and Rays. Across parts of five major-league seasons, Font has a 6.51 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 37 games (five starts).

This season, Font had a 5.79 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 10 relief appearances for the Rays.

With the Mets likely needing a starter Wednesday in place of Matz, who is dealing with a nerve issue in his left forearm, Font could plug that hole. He was a starter for most of his minor-league career and took five turns in the rotation for the Rays last year, posting a 1.71 ERA.

Font throws a mid-90s fastball, plus a mid-80s changeup and mid-to-high 70s curveball. And some of his peripheral numbers, including a 30-percent strikeout rate and 3.50 FIP, are encouraging. But he hasn’t been able to put it together since breaking into the majors as a 22-year-old with the Rangers in 2012.

Out of minor-league options, Font has to be added to the Mets’ major-league roster.