BALTIMORE — Although he has struggled at the plate and behind it this season, Wilson Ramos’ status as the Mets’ starting catcher is not changing with the acquisition of Robinson Chirinos, manager Luis Rojas said Tuesday.

Ramos headed into a game Tuesday against the Orioles hitting .231 with a .634 OPS, though he had been better the past week or so. Chirinos won’t supplant Ramos atop the depth chart when he is activated Wednesday, along with the Mets’ other two trade deadline additions, infielder Todd Frazier and reliever Miguel Castro.

Rojas is excited to see Chirinos, though.

“Ramos is our primary catcher,” Rojas said. “Robinson definitely brings a lot of experience. We’ll see him getting some playing time as well. He brings a lot to the table. This is a guy that’s a really good defensive catcher. He’s hit for some power, for a catcher, in the past. Can’t wait to see him, have him in uniform ready to go and see him performing for us.”

The trio of new Mets can provide new energy for a struggling Mets team, Rojas said.

“The guys are going to see like new family members coming in,” he said. “Especially an old family member like Frazier will come in and the guys will have good ol’ fun with him.”

A logistical quirk of a trade deadline during a pandemic: On Monday, the Orioles were in Buffalo to play the Blue Jays. During the game, Castro was traded to the Mets. After the game, he was allowed to fly back to Baltimore with his suddenly former team on the chartered flight, so that he could be in there to meet up with the Mets.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mac & Maz

Jeff McNeil said his two doubles Monday had him feeling like he did during his All-Star 2019, a form — and level of production — he has been missing this season.

He credited it to a Sunday night FaceTime talk with Patrick Mazeika, a former minor-league teammate who is about sixth on the Mets’ catcher depth chart.

“I had a good talk with Patrick Mazeika, who knows my swing really well,” McNeil said. “He kind of broke down my swing for me. It basically comes down to where my head is at during my swing. When I'm going well, my head is over the plate. And I'm able to stay through the ball. These last few weeks if you look at my head, it's more over my body and more towards first base.”

As the rotation turns

Michael Wacha will start Wednesday, but Thursday’s probably pitcher is to be announced, Rojas said. It is David Peterson’s turn.

Robert Gsellman was listed among the relievers on the Mets’ lineup card Tuesday, but Rojas said he is still in the rotation “as of now.”

Because of their recent doubleheaders and pitchers returning from the injured list, the Mets have six starting pitchers right now: Jacob deGrom, Rick Porcello, Wacha, Peterson, Seth Lugo and Gsellman. Someone will be the odd man out if they return to the normal five-man rotation.

Extra bases

The Orioles added former Mets infielder Dilson Herrera to the active roster Tuesday afternoon. He took grounders at first and second before batting practice . . . The Mariners claimed righthander Walker Lockett off waivers from the Mets, who designated him for assignment Friday. He joins Jordan Humphreys and Stephen Gonsalves as starter depth the Mets have lost on waivers this season (as well as reliever Tyler Bashlor) . . . To make room for Tuesday starter Ariel Jurado, the Mets designated righthander Hunter Strickland for assignment, one day after they re-added him. They also moved infielder Eduardo Nunez to the 45-day injured list . . . J.D. Davis (sore left hip) was out of the lineup for a second day but was available off the bench.