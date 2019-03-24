PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — With their backup catcher question still unanswered, the Mets know that Wilson Ramos, at least, is ready for the regular season.

Ramos was hit in the right hand by a wild pitch from prospect Simeon Woods Richardson, causing him to leave Sunday's game in the third inning. But X-rays were negative, manager Mickey Callaway said after the Mets beat the Nationals, 8-4, in their Grapefruit League home finale.

“He’s totally fine,” Callaway said. “During the season, we would’ve just left him in.”

The Mets are still deciding between Travis d’Arnaud and Tomas Nido as the backup to open the season.

D’Arnaud stayed in Port St. Lucie as the Mets headed to Sarasota Sunday evening. He’ll catch Steven Matz and Jason Vargas in minor-league games the next couple of days. He is still trying to prove to the Mets that he is fully recovered from Tommy John surgery last April.

“Everything is coming along really well,” said d’Arnaud, who has been at the Mets’ spring training facility since mid-January. “I feel ready. I can’t wait to get back there and help the team win.”

D’Arnaud’s in-game throws to second base on steals haven’t been sharp, but he says at least he hasn’t had any issues with his arm.

“It’s definitely something that can always be improved,” d’Arnaud said. “My anticipation’s been there, as far as being ready for the runners to go. That’s a good sign. I feel pretty good. I feel pretty good back there with everything. Transfers have been good, footwork has been good, everything’s been good.”

Callaway said the Mets will weigh d’Arnaud’s input heavily in deciding if he is ready.

“We can’t feel for him, we can’t think for him,” Callaway said. “So we’re always leaning a lot on the player in those type of instances.”

Peterson returns

Tim Peterson is a candidate again for the Mets’ final bullpen spot, and he went with the team to Sarasota, capping his eventful, unusual weekend.

On Friday, the Mets optioned Peterson to minor-league camp. Saturday night, they told him he’d rejoin the major-league team, at least temporarily. Then Sunday, he threw two scoreless innings in a spot start against the Nats.

“This was a surprise, coming back that early,” Peterson said. “I got to be ready for anything.”

LI natives honored

Two Long Island natives were special guests Sunday at First Data Field. Mike Costello and his brother-in-law Jimmy Reilly, both of Mastic, threw out a ceremonial first pitch, the highlight of their 10th annual spring training trip together.

Costello, a three-tour Vietnam War veteran, received public recognition before, though never quite like this, with a first pitch.

“I’ve been honored before, at a parade in [his hometown of Bay Shore],” said Costello, a grand marshal at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in 2012. “But this is pretty cool.”