It was just a little less than two weeks ago when Mickey Callaway played defense for Wilson Ramos before a game in Washington, pointing to the Mets’ winning percentage with him starting.

There wasn’t much else for the manager to praise regarding the 31-year-old catcher’s work next to the plate or behind it.

But now there’s production for Callaway to praise, too. The latest example came Saturday at Citi Field.

The Mets beat the Tigers, 5-4, when backup catcher Tomas Nido homered to open the 13th after Ramos left for a pinch runner in the 11th. But Ramos helped get them there because he was a one-man wrecking ball with a bat in his hands over the first six innings.

It was 4-3 Mets after six, and Ramos had driven in all the runs with two homers and a single in three at-bats. He finished 3-for-4 with a walk and the four RBIs after going 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs Friday night. So he’s batting .600 — 9-for-15 — in his last five games, with three homers and seven RBIs. He has multiple hits in four of the games.

“My confidence right now, I feel great,” said Ramos, who also picked off a runner at first in the 11th. “Getting good pitches to hit. I control my emotions. So I feel great right now at that plate.”

This hot stretch actually extends across his last 13 games. Ramos has gone 15-for-38. That’s .395. That has come with four homers, 13 RBIs, 11 runs scored and a 1.324 OPS.

His average has risen from .227 to .270. Ramos has five homers and 31 RBIs. He’s batting .391 with runners in scoring position, driving in 26. He’s also up to .529 — 9-for-17 — with four homers lifetime against Detroit.

“He and Chili [Davis, the hitting coach] have been working really hard at making sure he [makes contact] out front of home plate,” Callaway said. “When he hits all those ground balls, he’s [hitting] the ball deep and he’s not able to get underneath the ball and drive it.

“Obviously, he’s driving it now — three homers in the last two games. It’s a credit to the work that they’ve been putting in. He hits a lot to make sure his swing is where it needs to be, and it’s paying off.”

Ramos said he’s getting his timing back. But the difference is also about his selectivity.

“It’s not about pull the ball more,” he said. “It’s more about swing at the right pitch, good pitches.”

He pulled the ball 418 feet to left-center in the second to tie the game at 1-1. He grounded a single into left to put the Mets up 2-1 in the fourth. Then he sent a two-run homer to right that put the Mets up 4-3 in the sixth after the Tigers took a 3-2 lead in the top half.

“He’s looking great offensively right now,” Nido said. “So I’m really happy for him … The two homers in a game and the way he did it — one pull, one opposite field — that’s awesome.”

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen signed Ramos to a two-year, $19 million deal in December. There’s a team option for a third year. The Mets are 25-26, but they’re 22-15 when he starts. Callaway said the Mets “want production” from the position.

“That’s the reason Ramos is our starting catcher because he’s going to produce when he’s back there,” Callaway said. “He did go through a tough period for a while. Hopefully, he’s over that and he’s going to kind of ride this wave.”