Bring on that August heat, because Wilson Ramos is on fire.

As the Mets continued their run toward a wild-card spot Tuesday night with a 5-0 victory over the Marlins at Citi Field, Ramos connected on his 12th home run of the season, a three-run bomb in the third inning that sailed 427 feet to centerfield. Ramos has 12 RBIs in five August games.

He drove in 15 runs in June and July combined.

“I’ve been working on getting a good pitch to hit,” Ramos said. “Concentrating more on putting a good swing on the ball and see what happens.”

Although Ramos’ offensive performance hasn’t always been impressive this season, he’s found consistency hitting with runners in scoring position. Entering Tuesday, Ramos was hitting .333 (30-for-90) with RISP. Since the start of 2018, Ramos is 70-for-188 (.372) with RISP, the third-best mark in the majors.

“I think that he’s gone through spurts where he’s been really hot and he’s obviously really hot right now,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “He has a knack to driving in runs and it’s all due to the fact that he can really do a good job of staying up the middle, staying on the ball and hitting it the other way when he needs to.”

Ramos came to the plate with one out in the third after Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis worked back-to-back walks. He said he felt he came close to connecting on a hit in the first inning against the Marlins’ Hector Noesi, and that he was determined to put runs on the board in his second at-bat.

“The first at-bat, he threw me a really good pitch and I just missed the ball a bit,” Ramos said. “I got jammed a little bit on that pitch. The second one, he threw me the same pitch twice. I missed on the first, but not on the second one.”

Ramos said he doesn’t change his approach when there are men on base, but admitted he’s worked with the coaching staff on staying relaxed in those situations.

“That’s the key for me,” Ramos said. “When I go into the play and I’m relaxed, I get a good pitch to hit.”

It’s a mindset that’s served him well, as Ramos also has already made a bit of history this month. He became the first Mets catcher to record four hits and six RBIs in the 7-5 win over the Pirates on Saturday. The six RBIs were a career high, and his four hits, all with runners in scoring position, tied a career best.

Ramos is hoping his streak will last as long as possible. He believes the Mets can make a playoff push and, with a bat in his hand, he’s certain he can help.

“I feel really happy here, honestly,” Ramos said. “Those guys are throwing the ball really good, I feel very excited at the plate.”