As it turned out, when Wilson Ramos was on deck Thursday, so was Ramos Baby No. 3.

The Mets catcher got the surprise of his life in the fourth inning of that game at Citi Field when his wife, Yely, held up a sign that said “We’re Pregnant! Wilson, this is your 3rd child. We love you!” Ramos looked back in shock as his wife and 4-year-old daughter, Antonella, grinned. The video of the moment ended up going viral on social media.

“Very surprised,” Ramos said Friday as the Mets set out to finish Thursday’s game, which was suspended in the ninth inning because of rain. “That made me feel really good, really happy at that moment … I just looked real quick at what the banner said. I saw her face. My daughter was telling me, ‘Dad, another baby! Another baby.’ That was an amazing moment. She kept that secret really well. She didn’t tell me nothing.”

This will be the third child for Wilson and Yely, and the second time she’s surprised him. With their son — now nearly 2 — she handed her husband a box. When he opened it, a balloon floated out —“a balloon with a baby,” he said, smiling.

Wilson didn’t get to speak to his wife when she held up the sign, but they got plenty of talking done that night, he said.

“We were happy,” he said. “My daughter was very happy. That was a great blessing.”

He does have one small regret, though. After seeing the sign, he was hoping to homer . . . or at least get a hit. He ended up striking out looking. Oh well. You can’t get everything.

“I don’t like putting another thing in my head when I go to plate, but that moment made me so excited,” he said. “That at-bat completed the moment. I tried to hit a homer or do something good, but finally I get a strikeout. Nothing good. But I’m still happy for the rest of the game.”

Nimmo scratched from rehab start

Brandon Nimmo, who was slated to bat leadoff and play centerfield in a rehab start with Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, instead was scratched because of neck soreness and will be re-evaluated on Saturday. Robinson Cano (quad) played in his rehab game, as expected . . . Justin Wilson (left elbow soreness) will make another rehab start – probably with Class-A Brooklyn, Mickey Callaway said.