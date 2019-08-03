PITTSBURGH — Wilson Ramos has his defensive shortcomings, and the Mets know it. They stick with him for nights like Saturday, when in a 7-5 win against the Pirates his bat more than compensates for any issues he has with his glove or his arm.

Ramos went 4-for-5 with a career-high six RBIs. His two-run homer in the eighth put the Mets on top, and his three-run double in the ninth provided critical insurance runs as they handed the ball over to struggling closer Edwin Diaz.

With the win, the Mets (54-56) continued their surge to .500 and gave themselves a shot at what would be a fifth series win in a row. They wrap up the three-game weekend set Sunday with Noah Syndergaard facing Joe Musgrove. The Mets are 9-2 in their past 11 games.

In his Mets debut, former Patchogue-Medford star Marcus Stroman, acquired last weekend in a trade with the Blue Jays, allowed three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, bouncing back from an ugly first inning to save the night from being a total disaster.

Pitching opposite Chris Archer, one of his closer friends in baseball, Stroman allowed singles to each of his first three batters, drawing a mound visit from interim pitching coach Phil Regan after just 16 pitches. Josh Bell singled, too, to make it four in a row before Stroman got an out. Jose Osuna drew a bases-loaded walk, including ball four on one of plate umpire Bill Welke’s several questionable calls in the inning.

With the bases loaded, Stroman, a shortstop in his youth, made a smooth barehanded play on Kevin Newman’s chopper between the mound and third base to get a forceout at home. Mickey Callaway called it “the best play I’ve ever seen a pitcher make.”

Jacob Stallings’ pop-out to first ended the 35-pitch inning, which was long enough and bad enough that Callaway had righthander Chris Mazza begin to warm up in the bullpen.

From there, Stroman mostly settled down. He worked around a pair of singles in the second and retired eight in a row, a streak that ended with Bryan Reynolds’ double in the fifth.

Stroman struck out three and walked two. Callaway pulled him at 92 pitches, within Stroman’s approximate limit of 90-95, lower than normal because of his long layoff.

There were all sorts of potential reasons for Stroman to be off — the week and a half since his most recent start, the general hecticness of uprooting his Toronto life, the jitters of playing for a new team — but Callaway figured Stroman, regularly fiery, would be able to handle it.

“There’s really nothing you can do about (extra emotions), right?” Callaway said Saturday afternoon. “He’s going to be pumped up, he’s going to be excited to go out there and do the best he can.

“There’s no doubt he’s a competitor, he wants to win. I can tell that when I talk to him in person. I’ve seen it on the mound. And we’re glad we have a passionate competitor out there.”

Archer got through six innings allowing just one run (and five hits and two walks). The run came in the first, when Ramos singled to center to score Amed Rosario. The Mets had the bases loaded with one out, but J.D. Davis struck out and Todd Frazier grounded out to end the inning. Archer threw 33 pitches and gave up two more hits the rest of the night.