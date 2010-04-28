Wright breaks out, gets 1,000th hit

David Wright didn't bat an eye - at least publicly - whenJerry Manuel dropped him from third to fifth in the Mets' lineup, nor did he cringe when Ike Davis, the newest Met, began to receive the adulation that once had been reserved for him.

Admittedly, he hasn't been a fan favorite of late. But last night, Wright reminded Mets fans just how crucial his bat can be in the middle of the lineup.

Wright's three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth of last night's doubleheader finale marked the 1,000th hit of his career and helped break open a 10-5 victory over the Dodgers. He went 3-for-3 in the second game and 4-for-6 on the day, recording his first multihit game since April 13 at Colorado.

Wright, however, said the applause he received during each at-bat didn't register.

"I don't even think about that during the course of the game," said Wright, who became the eighth player in franchise history to reach 1,000 hits and the first since Mike Piazza (1,028). "You're going to have your ups and downs, the fans are going to have times where they're frustrated, just like we as players are. So that makes no bit of difference to me at all."

After walking off Charlie Haegar in the first inning of Game 2, he lined a single to centerfield off the knuckleballer in the fourth. He ripped another single to center in the fifth, scoring Angel Pagan to give the Mets a 4-0 lead. He came home on Ike Davis' two-run double.

Wright did his most serious damage in the sixth, cracking a triple to deep center, scoring Pagan, Luis Castillo and Jose Reyes. He finished the game with a season-high four RBIs.

"David's a lifetime .300 hitter and when he finds his stroke, he's very dangerous," Manuel said. "When he's hitting balls into the right-center gap, and line drives up the middle, he's close to heating up."

Wright entered Tuesday batting .182 (4-for-22) with 10 strikeouts on the homestand and hitting .222 overall (14-for-63) with a team-leading 24 strikeouts.

"It's one of my strengths, so I don't want to get away from that," Wright said of his ability to hit balls up the middle and in the gap. "But I have to be more consistent with it."

With David Lennon