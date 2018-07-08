Yankees, Mets: Let’s play two!

New York baseball fans will be in for a treat Monday.

For the first time since Oct. 3, 2015, the Mets and Yankees both will play doubleheaders on the same day.

The Mets will host the Phillies in a single-admission doubleheader at Citi Field starting at 4:10 p.m., making up a snowed-out game from April 2.

The Yankees will play a doubleheader in Baltimore starting at 4:05 p.m., making up a rainout from May 31.

On the second-to-last day of the 2015 season, both New York teams were swept in their doubleheaders. The Yankees lost in Baltimore, 9-2 and 4-3, and the Mets lost at home to Washington, 3-1 and 2-0, with Max Scherzer tossing a no-hitter in the second game.

But both teams advanced to the postseason in 2015, with the Mets losing to the Royals in five games in the World Series.

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier said every player has a different feeling about doubleheaders, but even at age 32, he is a fan of playing the occasional 18 innings.

“It’s a long day, especially the older you get, but I still enjoy them,” Frazier said. “But when you’re done with it at the end of the day, you’re like, ‘All right, I’m going to lay down.’ ”

Monday will be the third doubleheader of the season for the Yankees, who have a 2-2 record in the first four games. The Mets played a doubleheader May 28, splitting with Atlanta.

“I think they’re exciting,” Frazier said. “You can get two wins, gain a game and a half. I think that’s pretty cool.”

The Yankees and Red Sox are fighting it out for first place in the AL East, and the fourth-place Mets are 13 1⁄2 games behind the Phillies and Braves in the NL East.