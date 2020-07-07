Two Yankees vs. Mets exhibition games set

The Subway Series is coming to summer camp.

The Yankees and Mets will play each other in two exhibition games next weekend — at Citi Field on July 18 and at Yankee Stadium on July 19 — the teams announced Tuesday.

To round out the abbreviated slate of practice games, the Yankees will host the Phillies on July 20.

SNY and YES will broadcast the games for their respective teams.

MLB is allowing clubs to schedule up to three exhibition games in the lead-up to the regular season. Normally, teams spend most of spring training playing exhibitions, but because of the coronavirus pandemic circumstances — teams are working out at their home ballparks, not in Florida and Arizona — and the related desire to limit travel, a team’s hitters and pitchers are spending most of the three-week camp facing each other.

The exhibitions also will serve as a dry run for operating the ballparks in their temporary fan-less, coronavirus-crisis environment. Everything from entering the stadium to broadcasters’ setups to how players move about the clubhouse and other facilities is different. For now, the Mets are using the home and visitors’ clubhouses, weight rooms, etc. When they host the Yankees, they can see what it is like to use just the home side while maintaining their social distancing practices.

The Yankees open the season July 23 against the Nationals in Washington, D.C. The next day, the Mets will host the Braves for Opening Day at Citi Field.