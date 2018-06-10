Robert Gsellman’s transition to reliever has quietly taken a traditional step forward the past couple of weeks. The Mets prefer to use him in one-inning outings, and entering Sunday, he had pitched one inning or less in each of his past six appearances.

Manager Mickey Callaway cited a desire to have Gsellman available more often and his increased effectiveness in shorter outings as reasons for the usage change. “It’s definitely not a health issue,” Callaway said. “It’s more [about] us having a better pen on a consistent basis.”

Gsellman, a starter by trade who moved to the bullpen in spring training when the rotation appeared more than full, became a multi-inning weapon in April, posting a 1.80 ERA. He pitched more than one inning 10 times in his first 23 games.

Those longer outings, however, require more rest. The Mets’ preference is for him to be available more days, even if it means using more relievers to get through a given game. Bullpen depth is particularly important as the Mets try to get by without Jeurys Familia (sore right shoulder) and Seth Lugo (spot start Sunday against the Yankees).

“That’s one of the things we were trying to balance early with having he and Lugo in the bullpen,” Callaway said. “When you pitch them, you want to use them multiple innings. Well, once you do that, then they need several days down sometimes. Then your bullpen becomes thin for a few days after you pitch them.”

Said the ever-relaxed Gsellman: “Just go with the role, whatever the manager says.”

He noted that there is more to multi-inning outings than mere out totals. “When you go multiple innings, you feel it a little more,” he said. “It’s more pitches and you’re sitting down, so you have to re-warm up, plus you count the warmup pitches. So you’re a little more sore.”

Injury updates

Familia (sore right shoulder) and infielder Wilmer Flores (sore lower back) will head to Port St. Lucie to continue their ramp-ups but are expected to return within the next week and a half.

“We’re very optimistic they will be back and activated during this road trip,” Callaway said.

The Mets play Atlanta, Arizona and Colorado through June 21.

Extra bases

David Wright update: Add hitting off a tee to his list of baseball activities, which include playing catch and fielding grounders. He took 20 swings Sunday . . . The Mets will skip Jason Vargas’ start against the Braves, opting to go with Zack Wheeler on Tuesday and Jacob deGrom on Wednesday. That lines up Vargas to pitch in Arizona over the weekend . . . The Mets promoted lefthander David Peterson, their top pitching prospect, to high Class A St. Lucie. Peterson, 22, the club’s first-round pick last year, dominated for low Class A Columbia, posting a 1.82 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in nine starts.