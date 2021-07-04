Pete Alonso’s tie-making home run and Jose Peraza’s tie-breaking double helped the Mets to a stunning 10-5 win against the Yankees in the first game of their doubleheader Sunday.

The Mets scored six runs in the seventh, the final inning of regulation in twin-bill games. The first three were charged to closer Aroldis Chapman (5-3), who retired none of his three batters, and the next three were charged to Lucas Luetge.

Peraza’s hit was the game-winner. He swatted a line drive to deep leftfield, and a fan in a Mets jersey reached well over the wall and caught it, taking the ball out of play. After Peraza rounded the bases, trying to sell his would-be grand slam, the umpires ruled it a two-run fan-interference double.

It was a mere technicality. Brandon Nimmo added a two-run single, and Francisco Lindor drove him in with a single of his own.

That turned all of the earlier action — including what looked like a potential pitchers’ duel that definitely wasn’t — into a footnote.

Marcus Stroman fought through five innings, allowing five runs (three earned) and six hits. He walked one, hit another and struck out zero. His ERA is 2.60.

The Yankees struck for three runs against Stroman in the third, when Lindor committed a fielding error on a would-be double-play grounder. Kyle Higashioka — the light-hitting personal catcher for Gerrit Cole — came through with a two-run double. Tim Locastro, making his team debut, added a sacrifice fly.

Cole had his shortest outing as a Yankee, 3 1/3 innings, in which he gave up four runs, all earned. He struck out six and walked three. His ERA is up to 2.91 after giving up nine earned runs in his past two starts.

Cole was in and out of sticky situations all day. Dominic Smith homered — a projected 368 feet into the short porch in rightfield — in the first inning to put the Mets ahead.

After stranding baserunners in the second and third, the Mets had a three-run rally in the fourth, beginning with Michael Conforto working a walk. That started of a stretch in which five of six batters reached base.

Jeff McNeil finished 2-for-3, his second multi-hit game in a row. That was the first time this season he did that.