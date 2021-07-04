TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets' Jacob deGrom named to All-Star Game, but he may not even travel to Denver

Jacob deGrom and James McCann of the Mets

Jacob deGrom and James McCann of the Mets celebrate after defeating the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

The best pitcher in the world won’t play in the All-Star Game, and he probably won’t even go.

Jacob deGrom was named an All-Star on Sunday, the Mets’ only representative, after posting a majors-best 0.95 ERA through three months. It is his fourth time being honored with a spot at the Midsummer Classic.

But because deGrom is pitching (on Tuesday and then) Sunday, in the Mets’ last game before the break, he is opting out of pitching at Coors Field. And he is leaning toward not traveling to Denver at all, skipping the related festivities and obligations.

"I don’t think it’s smart to go pitch in the All-Star Game," he said. "I’ve been a little beat up this first half and obviously missed a few starts that I wish I wouldn’t have missed."

DeGrom said the Mets’ trip to Denver and its thin mountain air in April was "kind of where this all started," when a series of minor physical issues ensued: inflammation in his right lat, tightness in his right side, tendinitis in his right forearm, soreness in his right shoulder. None proved significant, but they have limited him to 14 starts.

Thus, little enthusiasm about an optional trip most of the way across the country.

"It’s just going to be talking it over and seeing what we think is the smartest and safest thing for me to do," he said.

That he has been three times already makes it easier to skip this one.

"It’s a cool experience," deGrom said. "You’re around the best in the game. To be considered one of the best in the game, it’s a huge honor."

 

The likes of Taijuan Walker (2.44 ERA), Marcus Stroman (2.60) and Edwin Diaz (2.84) are eligible to be added to the All-Star rosters as replacements for deGrom and other dropouts this week.

"There should’ve been a couple more guys," manager Luis Rojas said. "Walker is one of them. And maybe Edwin Diaz . . . Those two guys deserve a shot to be on that roster."

Extra bases

The Mets put Sean Reid-Foley on the injured list with right elbow inflammation. They called up Yennsy Diaz from Triple-A Syracuse. Reid-Foley had a 11.57 ERA in six games (seven innings) in June . . . Nick Tropeano, a West Islip native and Stony Brook product, was the 27th man for the doubleheader . . . The Mets activated Jonathan Villar (tight right calf) from the IL between games, optioning Albert Almora Jr. to Syracuse in his place. Rojas said sending down Almora, the Mets’ best defensive outfielder, was a "tough decision."

Sign up for Newsday’s Mets Messages for updates directly to your phone via text, free with a Newsday digital subscription. Learn more at newsday.com/metstext.

New York Sports

Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees sits in the
Aroldis Chapman blows it after Gerrit Cole booed off mound
Toronto FC head coach Chris Armas, right, argues
Toronto FC fires LI's Armas amid 1-8-2 start
Jose Peraza of the Mets reacts with teammate
Mets score six runs in 7th to stun Yankees in Game 1 
Corey Kluber of the Yankees reacts on the
Still no timetable for Kluber to return to Yankees' rotation
Liberty guard/forward Betnijah Laney, facing, and teammates celebrate
Liberty ruin Tina Charles' homecoming by rallying past Mystics
Goaltender Ilya Sorokin has been impressive in his
Gross: Islanders target signing their key restricted free agents
Didn’t find what you were looking for?