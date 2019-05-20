Yoenis Cespedes broke his right ankle on a fall at his Port St. Lucie, Florida, ranch, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said, potentially putting his season and his future with the team in jeopardy.

Cespedes, who was recovering from surgery on both his heels and who hasn’t played since July 2018, reported to the team on Saturday that he had suffered what Van Wagenen called a “violent fall” that led to fractures in his right ankle. He is currently being evaluated at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

"What the player communicated to us is that he was on his ranch and he had a violent fall in which he stepped on a hole and twisted, put his leg and foot in a difficult position,” Van Wagenen said during a wide-ranging news conference Monday, where he also put his support behind his beleaguered manager, Mickey Callaway. “We’ll have more information on his prognosis and what his future is, hopefully, in the coming days but right now, that’s the story from his standpoint, and the information that we have at this point in time. Our focus is currently to get him the best medical care and hopefully get a better idea for what this means for his future in 2019 and beyond."

Van Wagenen said that Cespedes did not fall off one of his horses but would not get into any more specifics about how he suffered the non-baseball-related injury. He also could not yet comment on how it would impact Cespedes’ contract. Since signing his four-year contract in November 2016, Cespedes has missed far more games that he’s played, thanks to a slew of injuries. He appeared in 81 games in 2017 and 38 in 2018. There was hope that he could return from the heel surgery sometime this year – potentially as early as July – but that obviously is in jeopardy with this new injury, even if Van Wagenen did not have any information about a possible return timeline.

"We’ve tried not to put a timeline from the previous surgeries," he said. "He was making progress as many of you saw down in Miami but he had a number of thresholds ahead before he was going to be able to return to activity and it’s hard to speculate what that means going forward."