Could Yoenis Cespedes be gearing up for a return to the Mets?

A video surfaced on Tuesday of the injured Mets outfielder, who has not played in more than a year, taking batting practice off of former Mets outfielder Endy Chavez.

Yo taking some hacks...off Endy Chavez (via endychavezofficial/IG) pic.twitter.com/GNtBnF3Ock — SNY (@SNYtv) Nov 323, 2019

Chavez, who now serves as an instructor with the team, posted the video on Instagram. The video was deleted shortly thereafter, but not before it made the rounds on social media.

The 34-year-old Cespedes has been out since July 2018 after surgery on both heels last year and then right ankle fractures that required surgery in May.

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said last week at the MLB GM meetings that it was "too early to tell" if Cespedes would play in 2020. Cespedes is owed $29.5 million in the final year of his contract next season, though the Mets have an insurance policy on the deal that would recoup most of the money if he is hurt.