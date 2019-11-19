TODAY'S PAPER
Yoenis Cespedes takes batting practice in Instagram video

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is seen during batting

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is seen during batting practice before the Mets faced the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami on April 1.  Credit: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock/Jason Szenes

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Could Yoenis Cespedes be gearing up for a return to the Mets?

A video surfaced on Tuesday of the injured Mets outfielder, who has not played in more than a year, taking batting practice off of former Mets outfielder Endy Chavez.

Chavez, who now serves as an instructor with the team, posted the video on Instagram. The video was deleted shortly thereafter, but not before it made the rounds on social media.

The 34-year-old Cespedes has been out since July 2018 after surgery on both heels last year and then right ankle fractures that required surgery in May. 

Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said last week at the MLB GM meetings that it was "too early to tell" if Cespedes would play in 2020. Cespedes is owed $29.5 million in the final year of his contract next season, though the Mets have an insurance policy on the deal that would recoup most of the money if he is hurt.

