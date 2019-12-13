By virtue of Yoenis Cespedes’ off-field injury last May, the Mets suddenly have more wiggle room in their 2020 budget.

The Mets and Cespedes reached an agreement that lowers his salary for this season and adds performance-based incentives, sources said Friday. The grievance settlement, which stemmed from Cespedes’ alleged fall on his Florida ranch earlier this year, was approved by Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association.

It’s not clear how much Cespedes is due to make. He had been slated for a salary of $29.5 million in the final year of his four-year, $110 million contract signed after the 2016 season — a deal negotiated on Cespedes’ behalf by Brodie Van Wagenen, then the player’s agent and now the Mets’ general manager.

Cespedes hasn’t played in a game since July 2018 due to multiple surgeries. Originally expected to miss at least most of 2019 due to surgery on his right heel in August 2018 and left heel in October 2018, Cespedes suffered multiple fractures to his right ankle this past May.

What Cespedes will be able to provide on the field for the 2020 Mets is a total wild card.

Van Wagenen said this week that Cespedes had begun his baseball activity and running progressions, the former of which became public last month when Endy Chavez — a Mets minor-league instructor — posted on social media a video of Cespedes taking batting practice.

“He's been swinging the bat now for several weeks and we're hoping that he can continue his progression and hopefully make progress as we head toward spring training,” Van Wagenen said Monday.

As was the case last month, though, Van Wagenen declined to express any expectations for what Cespedes might offer in 2020.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We'll have to see how that plays out,” Van Wagenen said. “His activity level has increased which is encouraging.

“Well we have to be smart and not assume anything from anyone, try to create talent on our roster and potentially try to create impact. If he's at his best, he's a high-impact performer. We'll have to see how that plays out.”