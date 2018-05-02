Yoenis Cespedes experienced a sparkling mishap Wednesday night at Citi Field, leaving the diamond littered with what looked like diamonds.

The Mets’ leftfielder blooped a double down the rightfield line in the first inning of the Mets’ 7-0 loss to the Braves.

But after Cespedes got there, he bent over to stretch his legs at second base and noticed that one of his necklaces was dangling. He pulled it off with his right hand and checked it out. The diamonds dropped off. A look of disgust flashed across his face. Cespedes fired the necklace into the ground.

Yoenis Cespedes with the most expensive double of his career. pic.twitter.com/8nDzwEnL8e — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 3, 2018

So while the infielders were warming up before the top of the second inning, second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera began cleaning up the sparkling mess, picking the diamonds out of the dirt like they were shiny pebbles.

“I saw that on TV,” Cabrera said of what happened with Cespedes. “When I was there, I [saw] those things on the ground and I just picked it up.”

Cabrera wasn’t totally sure they were diamonds. He gave them all back to Cespedes later that inning.

So what did Cespedes say to him?

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Nothing,” Cabrera said.

Cespedes also didn’t want to talk about it publicly after the game.

Todd Frazier saw what happened before he made the third out to end that first inning.

“I said, ‘I hope we get them off,’ ” Frazier said. “That was basically it. I grounded out. I was just looking for a couple. I didn’t get any.”

This wasn’t a first-time-for-everything situation for Cabrera. Asked if he’d ever seen something like this before, he said, “Oh yeah, all the time. A lot of players [have it] happen.”

Cespedes originally thought he wouldn’t be back playing yet in this series. He left Sunday’s game at San Diego in the third inning after injuring his left thumb on a headfirst slide into third. He thought he would miss three days based on past experience.

But after working out at Citi Field on Monday, he was right back in the lineup Tuesday night in the series opener, going 3-for-4 with a solo homer, his seventh of the season.

His diamonds may have been trending downward, but his bat has been trending upward.

After going 0-for-5 on April 21, Cespedes was batting just .195, although he had four homers and 18 RBIs.

Since then, he owns an eight-game hitting streak and is up to .252. After that double in the first, he had seven hits in his last eight at-bats.

Cespedes has 14 RBIs in his last 13 games. His 26 RBIs were tied for the NL lead and a tie for fifth in the majors at the start of the day.

His luck took a turn for the worse, however, after that mishap. Cespedes didn’t get another hit. He lined out and then struck out in his final two at-bats.

The Mets lost the game and lost Jacob deGrom to an elbow injury. But at least Cespedes got his jewelry back.